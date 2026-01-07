Former College Football Star Suffers ‘Severe Burns’ in Serious Ranch Accident

A former Texas college football star and NFL player was hospitalized with severe burns following a ranching accident.

Videos by Suggest

The 40-year-old former Longhorns star Jordan Shipley was airlifted to a hospital in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday and is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his family provided by the university.

“Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet,” Shipley’s family explained.”The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process.”

“He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital,” the statement added. “He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition.”

Shipley played in the NFL for three seasons (2010-2012) across three teams. His rookie year with the Cincinnati Bengals was his most productive, recording 52 catches, 600 yards, and three touchdowns.

Jordan Shipley addresses the media after Texas’s BCS National Championship loss to Alabama in 2010. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

However, he is best known for his time at Texas as Colt McCoy’s primary target. During their 2009 senior season, Shipley recorded 116 receptions for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead the Longhorns to the national title game.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans rallied behind Shipley after the news of his severe burns broke.

“Lots of UT fans in Big H town area are praying for you Jordan,” one fan wrote on X. “Praying for Jordan and his family. May God heal him and may the doctors give him the comfort and care he needs,’ another fan added, with many echoing the sentiment.