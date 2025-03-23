wwe-alum-daniel-rodimer-attempting-to-appeal-murder-charges-in-las-vegas-killing

Former WWE star and ex-Congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer is appealing his murder charges in the Las Vegas party death case.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet KTNV, Rodimer has been accused of fatally injuring a man during a Halloween party at Resorts Worlds in 2023. While at the party, Rodimer went to the restroom and confronted the man, who was identified as Christoper Tapp. He accused Tapp of giving his stepdaughter cocaine.

Witnesses of the fight told law enforcement that they heard Daniel Rodimer yell at Christoper Tapp before two loud bangs rang out. They also believed there was a physical fight, with Tapp’s face appearing to be swollen. There was also a large mark on his neck.

The witnesses then stated they were concerned that Tapp was trying to fall asleep, indicating a potential concussion. Tapp reportedly had a history of concussions, leading to the witnesses calling for help.

Tapp was taken to nearby Sunrise Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries a few days later. Law enforcement was notified weeks later about the suspicious death after Tapp’s friends and family grew concerned.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later revealed in a report that his death was ruled a homicide. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. He sustained multiple brain bleeds following the fight.

However, Dr. Stephanie Yagi from the Clark County Coroner’s Office said no autopsy was done. Yagi said she would have conducted one if she had known about the physical altercation.

Rodimer was identified as the person of interest in the case. He turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Daniel Rodimer’s Attorney Is Bringing the Appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodimer’s attorney, David Chesnoff, revealed to KTNV that he is bringing the appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

In a writ of mandamus, Chesnoff claimed that the state failed to properly instruct the grand jury about the credibility of a key witness.

The witness was a friend of Chesnoff’s daughter. They were drunk and on cocaine at the time of the alleged attack.

“The State then elicited entirely irrelevant and highly prejudicial hearsay testimony,” Chesnoff’s statement reads. Another issue was a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective to share the following statement.

The state asked, “Is it fair to say that, as a result of the witness interviews conducted, you determined that this was not a slip-and-fall?”

The detective answered, “Yes.”

Due to these issues, Chesnoff claimed his client’s constitutional rights have been violated.

Chesnoff requests that the Nevada Supreme Court dismiss the complaint and charges against Rodimer.



