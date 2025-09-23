former-cincinnati-bengals-star-rudi-johnson-dead-at-45

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Johnson, who was 45, died “this week”, a family source told TMZ in a report on Tuesday.

The cause of death is unknown. However, TMZ said their source claimed that Johnson “had been recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

He would have turned 46 on October 1.

The Bengals Drafted Rudi Johnson in 2001

The Bengals drafted Johnson in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. Over seven seasons with Cincinnati, he amassed 5,742 rushing yards, per Sports Illustrated.

In 2005, Johnson played a key role in helping the Bengals finish 11-5 and secure the AFC North title. That year, he set a career-high with 1,458 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. His 1,458 rushing yards remain a franchise record.

Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the football against the Buffalo Bills on October 5, 2003. The Bills defeated the Bengals 22-16. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

From 2004-06, he scored 36 rushing touchdowns and was a key player in the Bengals’ offense. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2004.

After the Bengals released him in 2008, Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions and played the final season of his career.

In 2000, Johnson was named SEC Player of the Year after rushing for 1,567 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He was drafted by the Bengals shortly after receiving this honor.

Meanwhile, in 2005, the Rudi Johnson Foundation was established to assist families and children in becoming self-sufficient through various community-based programs. The foundation also funded the first football team for Clark Montessori High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sports Journalists Pay Tribute to Cincinnati Bengals Star Rudi Johnson

“That’s awful. Man, Rudi was at the core of those beloved mid-2000s offenses,” sports journalist and broadcaster Paul Dehner Jr. wrote on X.

“My fav Rudi Johnson memory will always be the time I got to meet him,” TMZ Sports producer Ryan Yunt wrote on X. He was in-studio for an appearance on NFL Total Access. I was just a lowly PA, but after the show, I walked into the green room like I was an Exec Producer and thanked him for coming on. ‘Come back any time!'”