Former Child Star John Eimen Has Died

John Eimen, a former child star who once appeared in iconic TV shows Leave It to Beaver and The Twilight Zone, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

According to Deadline, the late actor died at his home in Mukilteo, Washington, amid his battle with prostate cancer.

Born in 1942, John Eimen moved to Los Angeles at an early age. He was discovered by a friend of his first-grade teacher, who happened to be a talent agent.

After appearing in TV shows Wagon Train, Have Gun – Will Travel, The Untouchables, and Angel. Eimen appeared in the Charles Beaumont-written episode of The Twilight Zone in 1962.

He then appeared alongside Jerry Mathers in the first episode of Leave It to Beaver. Following the pilot episode, Eiman made various appearances throughout its six-season run.

Eimen eventually retired from acting in 1969. Following the end of his Hollywood days, Eimen became a musician. He eventually moved to Japan, where he met his wife and taught English. He also performed his music in clubs and on Japanese television.

Following his return to the U.S. in the mid-1990s, Eimen spent 25 years as a flight attendant on international routes for a major airline. He retired from the airline industry in 2020.

John Eimen was survived by his wife of 51 years, Midori, their sons, Daniel Eimen and Chris Eimen, and their grandsons, Lucas and Oliver. Although there will be no funeral, his family stated there is going to be a memorial service.

John Eimen Once Opened Up About a Pilot Series He Worked on With Oscar-winning Actress Jane Wyman

John Eiman furthered his acting career by teaming up with Oscar-winning actress Jane Wyman in a pilot of the 1961 drama, Dr. Kate. However, the show wasn’t picked up for a series.

Per his family, Eiman once opened up about the ill-fated show. “With a sponsor in place, this show had the possibility to run for many years, considering Ms. Wyman’s status as an Academy Award-winning actress. However, she backed out of the deal, claiming dissatisfaction with the proposed ‘after-primetime’ schedule slot in the channel lineup.”

Speaking about the repurposed version of Dr. Kate, Eiman said, “I still get small residual checks from that show, from time to time.”