Former Cedar Fair CEO Speaks Out About the Six Flags’ Lay-Off Plans

As Six Flags begins its layoffs as part of a new regional operating structure, former Cedar Fair CEO Matt Ouimet has publicly shared his thoughts about the situation.

Ouimet, who was CEO and chairman at Cedar Fair from 2013 to 2023. In his latest LinkedIn post, he revealed he had retired from Cedar Fair before having to voice on the consolidation of SIX and FUN.

“I recognize that what was going to be required after the merger would be very different from the strategies that had worked for me previously,” he explained. “And my sticking around would just make it harder on all involved.”

Ouimet said that was an “intellectual take” on his reason for leaving Cedar Fair. However, he admitted that another concern factored into his decision to leave the company.

“I recognized that I wasn’t up to watching talented colleagues being asked to exit in order to achieve the cost synergies that were promised to investors,” he continued. “In recent days that parade of departures has stepped off. Several of the industry’s best are marching into the unknown on a timeline not of their choosing.”

Outimet then said some people could accuse him of getting old, which he deemed “true,” and lacking the courage to do what was best for the investors. However, he pointed out that he has made unpopular decisions in the past.

“This is different,” he noted. “It isn’t because the business or the individuals are performing poorly. This is purely math/”

He also claimed the strategy Six Flags is taking is not a surprise. “This die was cast when the merger agreement was signed. I’ve said many times before that I don’t miss the business, but I do miss my former colleagues. True that!!!”

Cedar Fair merged with Six Flags in mid-2024.

Six Flags Announced Layoff Plans Less Than a Year after Cedar Fair Merger

Ouimet’s statement occurred as Six Flags, Inc. announced plans to lay off the presidents of all of its 27 amusement parks.

“Six Flags Entertainment recently moved to a new regional operating structure,” the company announced in a statement. “Under this new alignment, we have centralized certain functions and responsibilities at the corporate level.”

Although the positions will be eliminated, some of the presidents will be moving to other roles within Six Flags.

Among those who have been laid off are Knott’s Berry Farm, Jon Storbeck, and Six Flags Magic Mountain, Jeff Harris. Both will remain in their theme park roles until the end of May.

The layoffs are part of the company’s plan to reduce its full-time staff by 10%.

“Eligible associates will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided a severance package,” the company said. “The bulk of this restructuring should be completed by the end of June.”

