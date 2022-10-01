I’m A 50+ Beauty Editor, And I Saw Results In Just Two Minutes With This Popular Microcurrent Device

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Before I got my latest FOREO BEAR microcurrent device, I received my first FOREO product back in 2017 after a serendipitous meeting at the beach in my then-hometown, Pacifica, California.

I had just finished a photoshoot in the hills adjacent to Linda Mar beach (home of the prettiest Taco Bell on earth, if you’re not familiar) when I spied a vintage Winnebego in the parking lot. A classic, sunset-behind-mountains design festooned its exterior, and we couldn’t resist snapping some photos.

Little did we know, the owners were inside. We backed away sheepishly as they came outside, wondering what we were up to. Luckily, they were flattered that we were so taken by their camper. They had a cute dog and we had a cute dog and we mingled for a few laughs and shot a few more photos.

Long story short, it turned out the camper’s owner worked with FOREO (pronounced FOR-RAY-OH), a Swedish brand I’d never heard of. When I told her I was a lifestyle editor, she took my contact information and promised to send me one of their devices.

Lo and behold she followed through, and within a couple of weeks I received a mini version of FOREO’S LUNA face-cleansing device. My face never felt so clean after using that little thing, and I’ve been a fan ever since.

(Kristen Philipkoski)

Although I’ve unfortunately lost this lovely woman’s card and cannot for the life of me remember her name (If you’re out there, apologies for my terrible memory! You’re awesome!), it was one of those serendipitous experiences you never forget. Plus, I have photographic reminders of the day!

So I was thrilled to have the opportunity to test some of FOREO’S latest products: the BEAR, the UFO, and the LUNA 3.

In this review I’m sharing my experience with the BEAR microcurrent device—check back for reviews of the other two products in the coming months!

FOREO BEAR Technology And Design

FOREO has come a long way since my encounter five years ago. Founded in 2013, the brand’s products are available in more than 10,000 stores worldwide including Sephora, SpaceNK, Cult Beauty, and many more.

In just the past three years, FOREO products have won more than 120 design and beauty awards. It’s the world’s fastest-growing beauty device brand, based on search term numbers. In addition to skincare devices, FOREO also makes toothbrushes, acne treatments, and more.

The FOREO BEAR is deceptively small and cute but delivers a fierce microcurrent. Its T-Sonic pulsations promise to tighten and firm your skin for a more youthful, contoured complexion.

It’s also the only at-home microcurrent device that features FOREO’S Anti-Shock System. FOREO reps told us that’s what makes the BEAR the safest microcurrent device in the world. And despite its diminutive size, it offers more microcurrent intensities than any other at-home device.

The BEAR scans and measures your skin’s resistance to electricity, automatically adjusting the microcurrent intensity in just .002 seconds (literally before you can blink) to maintain a steady quality of treatment with maximum safety and comfort.

In the past, I used another brand of microcurrent device that I found to be effective, but it was made of hard plastic and after dropping it on the floor one too many times, it stopped working. So I love that the BEAR is coated with soft, bacteria-resistant, 100% waterproof silicone for cushioning and grip. It also comes in fuchsia or mint—I have the mint, which is a welcome pop of color in my bathroom.

Also, my previous device quickly lost its charge, so I had to keep it stored in its charging stand on top of my bathroom counter. The BEAR holds a charge for up to 90 uses (kind of amazing), plus it’s so small that you can tuck it into a drawer when it’s not in use (although it’s so cute you won’t mind leaving it out).

First Impressions Of The FOREO BEAR

All FOREO devices can be connected with the brand’s mobile app. Being an impatient person I was inclined to skip this step, but I forced myself to follow instructions and found that the app was super easy to download and use, and it seamlessly activated my devices.

When I connected my BEAR, I was delighted to find a two-minute guided facial fitness routine to follow along with, complete with a video. Note: you can use the BEAR without the app.

As I mentioned, the BEAR is quite small, and I wondered if it could really be powerful enough to deliver a strong enough microcurrent to have an effect. It quickly proved me wrong.

But first: SERUM. Actually, SERUM SÉRUM SERUM (that’s what FOREO’S is called). Never use the BEAR or any microcurrent device without a conductive serum, gel, or cream or you may be in for a shocking surprise (see what I did there).

FOREO’S SERUM SÉRUM SERUM is unscented and glides on pleasantly without being gooey or sticky. As instructed, I made sure it was fully absorbed before using the device.

The BEAR is so light and holds a charge for so long that I can totally imagine throwing it in the included travel pouch and taking it on a trip, which I really hope happens sometime very soon.

Instant Results Using The FOREO BEAR

(Kristen Philipkoski)

I tried my best to take before and after photos using the same pose, angle, and lighting. I’m not sure I 100 percent succeeded, but I do believe that I see a slight lift, mainly in the upper half of my face.

The most remarkable difference I noticed is above my eyebrows. I’m not sure if it’s a latent Botox complication (which I haven’t had for three years) or just an asymmetrical symptom of aging, but in the past few years, my left eyebrow has been alarmingly higher than my right.

We’re all asymmetrical, of course, but this has made me do a double take in the mirror more times than I’d like to admit. So when I used the BEAR on my forehead, I strategically did one swipe above my left eyebrow, and about four above my right. And by George, I swear my brows look more even.

Tips For Using The FOREO BEAR

In typical Gen X, fashion, I figured I could put the device on the highest setting and I’d grit my teeth through any discomfort. And then I remembered that no pain no gain is a useless mantra, and at level 10, I felt more of the microcurrent than was comfortable. On the app, I noticed the device was preset to level 4, and that turned out to be perfect for me.

You’ll want your face to be completely clean and free of any products besides the SERUM, and the perfect way to achieve that is by first using the FOREO’S LUNA to cleanse.