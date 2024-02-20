‘For Better or Worse’ Star Cocoa Brown’s Georgia Home Burns Down

Famed actress Cocoa Brown has appeared in hit productions such as For Better or Worse, The Single Moms Club, and The Perfect Love Storm. This week the actress experienced a horrible tragedy. Her home in Fayetteville, Georgia burned down. According to TMZ, she also shared the home with her son, Phoenix.

“Cocoa Brown’s home burned down in a devastating fire this week — and her friends are now coming together to help her out … understandable when you see the extent of the damage,” TMZ wrote.

“The actress/comedian — famous from For Better or Worse, and lots of other shows and movies — suffered a massive blow Sunday when flames overtook her entire property in Fayetteville, GA … where she lives with her young son, Phoenix.”

No Fatal Injuries in Cocoa Brown House Fire

All the facts about the tragic fire are still being gathered. But TMZ says the fire occurred when a candle fell onto some clothes. Brown did attempt to put out the fire with an extinguisher that was in the home. But the home was already engulfed in flames. Thankfully for Brown and everyone who was in the home at the time, there are no fatal injuries to report.

“In terms of how this even happened, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Cocoa believes a lit candle may have fallen into some clothes in the house — and by the time the fire alarm went off … CB ran to the room, but it was quickly becoming an inferno,” TMZ added.

“We’re told Cocoa tried her best to put out the fire with an extinguisher she had on hand — but the fire started overtaking the whole house … and she had to escape while she could. Our sources say Cocoa was able to get her kid and her pets … and they fled the home with nothing but the clothes on their backs — and we’re told they’re lucky they made it out OK.”

Loved Ones Create GoFundMe for Actress

The extent of the damage to Brown’s Fayetteville home is pretty substantial. So substantial that her loved ones have already created a GoFundMe for the famed actress. The page has a fundraising goal of $50,00. The page is already halfway to its goal and is urging those who can support the actress during this time.

“Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor,” the page reads.

“Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let’s shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness.”