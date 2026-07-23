Food Network Personality Accused of Child Abuse

Food Network star and Top Chef contestant Eric Adjepong has been ordered by a Maryland court to stay away from his young daughter.

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Howard County Circuit Court Judge Maurice C. Frazier found “there is a preponderance of the evidence to believe” the chef physically abused the seven-year-old he shares with ex-wife Janell Davis-Mack, People reported, via the Washington Post.

Adjepong is also prohibited from unsupervised contact with the girl until he completes reunification therapy and parenting classes.

Court records reviewed by People showed the final order was issued on July 10. It orders Adjepong to not contact, abuse, and enter the school or residence of the girl.

He released a statement to outlets via his attorney.

“Because this matter involves my young daughter, whom I love deeply, I intend to protect her privacy and will not discuss the underlying allegations or other sensitive family matters publicly other than to say that these allegations arose in the context of a long running divorce and custody proceeding, which finally concluded on June 2, 2026.”

“The Court’s protective order followed careful reviews by law enforcement and the District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA),” the statement continued. “I have the utmost respect for the Circuit Court that issued the protective order and am strictly complying with every facet of the order, which is designed to ensure that my daughter is safe and treated respectfully, and to ensure her reunification with her father.”

His statement ended by saying “My foremost concern is my daughter’s well-being. It is my fervent hope that in the future my ex-wife and I can resolve these matters privately and through the proper legal channels, rather than in the press, if only for the well-being of our daughter.”

Davis-Mack shared her side of the situation by sharing screenshots of the order on Instagram.

“My daughter has watched me rebuild our life focused on our safety after I divorced her father four years ago,” she wrote. “I’ve also taught her about body autonomy, consent, boundaries, and to tell the trusted adults around her when she feels unsafe.”

She continued, writing “My daughter was just granted a protective order against her father because she was brave enough to speak up against who should have been one of the most trusted adults in her life.”

“Unfortunately for him – I’ll never stop believing her, protecting her, or reminding her that her voice matters.”