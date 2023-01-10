Meet The Slouchy Boot’s Sleeker, More Versatile (And Currently Trending) Cousin

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Slouchy boots first made their way onto the fashion scene in the ‘60s. Twenty years later they re-emerged, and once again, in 2023, slouchy boots are trending. Everyone from the Duchess of Sussex to Meryl Streep has been photographed wearing them.

But if you’re not sold on the look, there’s a sleeker version that we think of as a step up. Consider foldover boots the sophisticated, more fashionable distant cousin of slouchy boots.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Gives ‘And Just Like That…’ Fashion Sneak Peak Featuring A Colorful Mix Of Prints And Some Iconic Shoes

Available in a myriad of materials, colors, and heel heights, foldover boots are versatile and fun. Tall foldover boots look great paired with a shorter skirt and jacket so the boots don’t overwhelm the outfit. Ankle-length foldover booties, on the other hand, can be styled with leather pants, midi-length dresses, or jeans.

Go monochrome in an all-black ensemble with these Jorian crocodile-embossed leather booties. Pair the ankle-length booties with black leather leggings and an oversized black slouchy sweater for an effortless outfit.

Made with crocodile-embossed leather, these pointed-toe booties have a heel height of around 4 inches. The zipper closure makes for easy on and off.

Embrace your inner go-go girl with these 100% leather boots from Kluolandi. The elongating square toe and classic 2.75-inch sculpted heel help add the perfect amount of height without sacrificing comfort.

The long, wide calf not only makes these boots easy to get on and off, but it’s the perfect length to pair with a short skirt and a slouchy sweater. In addition to white, you can score these boots in classic black, creamy apricot beige, or bold red.

These sweet and simple Karine foldover booties will elevate any outfit, becoming a quick staple in your wardrobe.

Made with super soft leather, these square-toe booties have a heel height of 3.5 inches. Pair them with a cozy knitted midi-dress and a leather clutch. The brand recommends sizing up, as these booties aren’t available in half sizes.

Saddle up for making a fashion statement in these bold foldover cowboy boots from onlymaker. Available in pictured green or a more subtle black, these sassy boots feature a 2 inch block heel with a rubber sole for easy walking all day long.



Easily dress up a simple pair of jeans and a basic top or pair them with your go-to little black dress for an instant statement-making look.

Keep it classic with a long trench over a neutral sweater, a mini houndstooth skirt, and these faux fur calf-length boots. Or get a little edgier and pair the booties with a neon-colored sweater and black leggings.

Featuring a block heel, pointed toe, and faux suede material, these cozy boots are the perfect choice for date night or winter parties.

More From Suggest