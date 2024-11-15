fog-machine-triggers-sprinklers-on-royal-caribbean-cruise-ship-in-chaotic-video

Cruise passengers were soaked when the fog machine set off the sprinklers across the ship during some Halloween entertainment.

Cruisegoers were enjoying a spooky extravaganza on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, complete with lights, dancers, and… fog. However, the mood-setting mist caused a water-spattered symphony of terror aboard the vessel.

Elise Eastep, a 61-year-old rural mail carrier for USPS, observed water cascading from the sprinklers in every indoor space visible to her on the ship on October 31st. Seeking refuge in a dry area, she and her companions watched as the water gushed for nearly 20 minutes.

Why stay in that spot, you might ask? Well, the elevators shut down, too.

Elise, who was on the cruise with her 92-year-old mother, remarked that the carpets throughout the ship remained soaked for the entire week.

“Royal Caribbean had a show on the Promenade on Deck Five,” Elise told SWNS per The New York Post. “My mother’s 92 and in a wheelchair, so I was pushing her around, and we were watching people in their costumes.”

“The promenade was pretty full of people dressed up, and we were taking it all in,” she added.

An Eyewitness Recounts Fog Machine Setting Off Sprinklers on Royal Caribbean Cruise

After reveling in the vibrant costumes and bustling crowds, Elise and her mother chose to ascend to the sixth floor for a delightful evening of piano music at the Schooner Bar.

“On our way over there, we looked down onto the Promenade below,” she recalled. “We noticed this fog, first white, then red — like they were trying to give it an eerie Halloween look.”

However, that “Halloween look” ushered in an altogether different sort of horror.

“The alarms started going off, and the sprinkler system started,” Elise continued.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. It wasn’t just sprinkling — it was like a downpour. Both the sixth floor and the promenade were just getting soaked. It must’ve lasted 15, maybe 20 minutes. My mom was pretty scared, and the crew thankfully took her into a dry area. Everybody was just stunned. It was like nothing anyone had ever witnessed before,” she added.

After the chaos, there were a lot of theories about what set off the alarms and shut down the elevators. Some passengers speculated it was the red lights from the Halloween show. However, Elise claimed they zeroed in on the culprit.

“From what others are saying, it was the actual fog that caused the sprinkler system to go off,” Elise said.

Meanwhile, Elise didn’t ask for a refund after the debacle. In fact, she believes it added to the experience on some level.

“It was real Halloween horror out in the Atlantic Ocean,” Elise quipped.