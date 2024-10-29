1 Dead, More Than 100 Injured After Cruise Ship Hits Winds Over 65 MPH

Extreme weather conditions, coupled with severe winds, were identified as the cause of a passenger’s tragic death aboard a cruise ship.

An interim report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), per The Independent, states that on November 4, 2023, strong force 11 winds pummeled the Spirit of Discovery. Tragically, this led to more than 100 injuries and one death.

Reportedly battered by winds exceeding 65 mph and waves reaching 25 feet, the cruise ship had to cancel its journey to Las Palmas due to adverse weather and instead head towards A Coruña. Subsequently, the crew decided to return to the U.K. after the weather conditions triggered the ship’s propulsion safety system. This caused the vessel to veer left before coming to a halt.

On November 4, 2023, strong Force 11 winds struck the Spirit of Discovery cruise ship. (Photo by Moritz Frankenberg/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

According to the MAIB report, when the ship arrived at Portsmouth, eight passengers required hospitalization. One passenger ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

The Cruise Ship Had 943 Passengers Aboard When Savage Winds Hit

The Spirit of Discovery, operated by Saga Cruises, was carrying a total of 943 passengers and 503 crew members when it set sail from Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

“At about 12:30 on 4 November 2023, the passenger vessel Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay,” the report detailed, per The Independent. “This led to the vessel moving violently while the crew restarted the vessel’s propulsion.”

“The propulsion issues, storm force conditions and vessel motions continued until the following morning when Spirit of Discovery was able to continue its passage,” the report continued.

“The MAIB’s investigation has considered all aspects of the accident to determine the causes and circumstances of Spirit of Discovery’s loss of propulsion in heavy weather and the on-board response. [This includes] analysis of the vessel’s intended passage, preparations for operating in heavy weather, the on-board response to passenger injuries and damage, and the medical treatment of injured passengers,” the statement added.

In November of 2023, a passenger recalled the harrowing night to The Independent.

“It was like a horror movie outside with the waves going up so high,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “I just tried to keep a tad of normality in a situation I had absolutely no control over, plus I could turn the sound up [on their headphones] to drown the ferociously howling winds.”