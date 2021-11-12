Suggest

Popular Packaged Cupcakes Recalled Due To Potentially Containing Metal Pieces

By Perry Carpenter
November 12, 2021 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Flowers Foods—one of the biggest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States—has issued a voluntary recall of its Tastykake cupcakes and krimpets because they could possibly contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

According to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Flowers Foods recalled certain Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes and krimpets products after a vendor notified the company of possible metal mesh wire contamination in an ingredient they supplied.

Cupcakes First, Then Krimpets

At first, the company recalled their multipack cupcakes due to the possible ingredient contamination. Now, they’ve added some of their jelly and creme-filled krimpets to the recall list.

Tastykake cupcakes and krimpets are sold in multiple retail locations nationwide, including Target and more than 500 Walmart stores.

According to their recall notice, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company says that the potentially-contaminated cupcakes and krimpets were distributed in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported. However, if you have purchased any of the recalled products, you are advised to either throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is advising customers not to eat the recalled treats.

The TastyKake Recall Details

Here is a complete list of all the recalled Tastykake products.

Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00219-3
  • Enjoy By Date: December 14, December 18, December 21

Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00223-0
  • Enjoy By Date: December 14, December 18, December 21

Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25 oz

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00230-8, 0-25600-00004-5
  • Enjoy By Date: December 14, December 18, December 25

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

  • UPC codes: 0-25600-00227-8, 0-25600-00083-0 or 0-25600-00396-1
  • Enjoy By Date: November 24 and December 1

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

  • UPC code 0-25600-00002-1
  • Enjoy By Date: November 27, December 1, and December 8

Tastykake Creme-Filled Krimpets

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00355-8
  • Enjoy-by Date: November 20, November 24, and November 27

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00228-5
  • Enjoy By Date: November 22, November 25, and November 29

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets

  • UPC code: 0-25600-00025-0
  • Enjoy By Date: November 25

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets, 2 count sold individually

  • UPC code 0-25600-00004-5
  • Enjoy By Date: December 18

Anyone with questions can call Flowers Foods during business hours at 1-866-245-8921. Consumers also may contact the company’s Customer Relations Center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

