Florida Woman Refused To Allow Date To Smell Her Feet. He Ran Her Over With SUV: Police

A Florida man, 28-year-old Elmoncy Sercle, is accused of running over a woman with an SUV after she refused to let him smell her feet.

Videos by Suggest

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on August 24 at the Serena Hotel in Aventura. At around 2 p.m., police officers responded to a location, where they found a woman, unnamed, who had been run over by an SUV.

Police officers learned that the woman had met a man, later identified as Sercle, in Seeking, an online dating app. After hitting it off, the two agreed to meet at the hotel. However, things took a bizarre turn when the man reportedly asked to smell her feet.

The woman talked with WPLG and revealed that she didn’t feel comfortable with Sercle’s request. In turn, the man asked for the woman’s shoes, as per the affidavit.

“I mean, you could have my sneakers all you want,” the woman added. “I mean, I don’t care. I’m not wearing them. And you know, they’re just stinky old sneakers. But people like weird things.”

‘Extremely Bizarre’

The affidavit detailed that the woman asked for $1,000, since she is a foot model. The sneakers, however, were in her car. As the woman went to use the bathroom, she reportedly saw Sercle run out of the hotel room. She went after him, fearing he had stolen something from her, and chased him to the parking garage, the affidavit added.

Once she arrived at the parking garage, the woman reportedly saw Sercle driving a red Mercedes SUV. After he drove past her, Sercle stopped and did a three-point turn, hitting her and running her over, the affidavit alleged.

The woman ended up suffering multiple injuries, including a road rash and bruising. Eventually, Elmoncy Sercle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Police said, as per WPLG, that he has a history of similar past incidents.

The woman, recovering from her sustained injuries, called the incident “extremely bizarre.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people who have foot fetishes, obviously, and nobody has ever done anything to this caliber.”

The woman, however, managed to survive, adding, “By the grace of God, I’m still standing today.”