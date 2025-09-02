3-Year-Old Critically Injured After Getting Ran Over By Industrial Lawnmower

A 3-year-old boy from Illinois was seriously injured by an “industrial-style lawnmower” that ran over him. This horrific accident happened on Saturday, August 30, at 12:40 PM local time, according to PEOPLE.

Industrial Lawnmower Runs Over And Critically Injures 3-Year-Old Boy

Cary Fire Protection District responded to a report of a “traumatic injury involving a child” on the 28700 block of West Kristy Lane. Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office also responded alongside paramedics to treat the young boy.

Upon arrival, paramedics determined that the child was “run over by an industrial-style lawnmower.” As a result, the boy had “serious lower extremity injury,” as the press release stated.

Deputies believed that the child either jumped or fell off while the lawnmower operator was backing up. It then rolled right over the boy’s leg.

Before showing up, CBS News reported that a neighbor helped by applying a makeshift tourniquet to help stop the boy’s bleeding. Paramedics took over, giving lifesaving medical treatment before placing the child in an ambulance.

The victim arrived at Mercyhealth Hospital in critical condition before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois.

By Sunday, August 31, the boy was still hospitalized, now in an ICU somewhere in Chicago. By this point, doctors managed to stabilize him, and he is expected to live.

What Led Up To The Accident

The Sheriff’s Office believes this incident was based on a tragic accident and doesn’t see any foul play involved. According to the Daily Herald, investigators discovered the boy was riding the lawnmower with his father, said deputy chief with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Covelli.

Covelli also told Patch more details about how the injury came about. “It appears the mower requires operators to be in a standing position,” said Covelli.

“We believe the child was initially in front of the operator. The operator of the mower began to reverse, and the child either fell off or jumped off. Unfortunately, the mower deck rolled over one of the child’s legs, causing major injuries.”

Deputies are now warning others about the dangers of lawnmowers. They do not recommend children to ride lawnmowers when someone is operating it.