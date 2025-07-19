Florida Teen Fought Off Alleged Kidnapper At St. Augustine Parking Lot, Incident Caught On Video

An 18-year-old teen, Emma Marine, was able to fight off and escape from an alleged kidnapper, Theodore Tundidor, 31, who tried to take her away in a stolen vehicle. Footage of the video shows Marine escaping from Tundidor’s arms.

As reported by WSVN, citing investigators, the incident occurred on June 29 at St. Augustine, Florida. Tundidor allegedly stole a pickup truck from Jacksonville and made his way to St. John’s County. There, he went on a stealing spree.

Eventually, Tundidor made it to the store where the alleged kidnapping occurred. Turns out, Marine was an employee at the store, and she recalled Tundidor’s unusual demeanor.

“He looked around for a minute, and then he went behind the counter and then just started grabbing stuff, throwing it around,” Marine said, as per First Coast News. “And started putting stuff in his pockets and the entire time I’m asking him to go to the other side of the counter.”

At the time, Marine attempted to prevent Tundidor from exiting the store. However, according to Marine, Tundidir asked her, defiantly, “What are you gonna do about it?”

“He just pushed me out the door, put me in a choke hold, and dragged me out to the truck,” Marine added.

Video surveillance footage shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) shows Tundidor grabbing Emma Marine to his vehicle while she remains in a chokehold.

“Get off of me. Help. Help!” Marine is heard screaming.

Then, a physical struggle between the two ensued as Tundidor is shown opening the vehicle’s door. All the while, Marine fought Tundidor, her alleged kidnapper, and managed to break off of his chokehold.

At the time, Kelly Eason witnessed the whole incident and called 911.

“He grabbed her again and tried to get her back in the truck, and I believe because she wouldn’t quit fighting, and I was there screaming as well, that he got scared off,” Eason told WSVN. “I was able to get her into my vehicle, and then we locked ourselves in the Subway until the police arrived.”

After fleeing the scene, Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) police officers located Tundidor and arrested him. The SJSO charged him with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto. The FWC added charges for driving under the influence and fleeing end eluding law enforcement.