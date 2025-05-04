florida-resident-banned-from-walt-disney-world-for-allegedly-trying-to-smuggle-drugs-into-magic-kingdom

A Florida resident has received a lifetime ban at Walt Disney World after he allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Magic Kingdom.

According to the arrest affidavit that was obtained by People, Florida resident Dustin Lee Wallace was arrested at Disney World after attempting to sneak in a wallet full of cocaine.

The arrest occurred around 5:30 p.m. on March 29. Wallace and his son were at the Magic Kingdom bus loop security checkpoint. Security flagged Wallace down after a metal detector went off.

The affidavit revealed that when asked to empty his pockets, Wallace appeared nervous. A security officer then opened his “bulky” wallet, revealing a bag of white powdery substance.

The Florida Resident Banned From Disney World Allegedly Said He Started Using the Drug Because He Was Stressed From Work

After discovering the substance, Walt Disney World security told Wallace to leave the park. He was also warned not to return to Disney parks, hotels, or properties.

Following a field test, which allegedly came back positive for cocaine, the theme park’s security notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Magic Kingdom and took a statement from Wallace. He claimed he was using the drug for approximately one month because he was stressed from work.

The Florida resident then admitted to police that he attempted to sneak the cocaine into the Disney World park.

After admitting to his drug use and smuggling, Wallace was taken into police custody with a $2,500 bond. He pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine.