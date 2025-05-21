Florida Nurse Accused Of Fatally Removing Her Mother’s Breathing Tube, ‘I’m Pulling Out’

A 54-year-old Florida nurse, Juansette Sabrina Green, has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing her own mother. Green allegedly removed her mother’s breathing tube after her condition worsened, saying that she wished her mother to “go in peace.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC6, Green’s mother was admitted to the North Shore Medical Center in Miami on May 5. At the time, the elderly woman, who remains unnamed, was experiencing shortness of breath.

However, her health deteriorated quickly, and she was transferred to the intensive care unit. There, she was intubated. Eleven days after being admitted, on Friday, May 17, Green called her son and daughter to come to North Shore. According to her, the victim was not doing well.

Green and other witnesses were left alone in the suspect’s ICU room. At one point, Green said, “I’m pulling out.” Then, she allegedly removed the breathing tube from her mother. Medical staff arrived at the room after an alarm went off. While attempting to give aid to the victim, Green, as per the affidavit, told them that she “wanted her mother to go in peace.”

Moments later, Green’s mother was pronounced dead.

Nurse Arrested

After her mother’s death, Juansette Sabrina Green allegedly left the hospital. However, Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at her home and arrested her. Green was charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly or disabled adult, as per Miami-Dade jail records.

According to Law & Crime, a judge found probable cause for Green’s arrest. She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. After being assigned a public defender, she pleaded guilty to her charge. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, May 21.

State records reviewed by the outlet reveal that Green has been working as a nurse since 2005. She does not have any disciplinary history. However, it is unclear whether Green worked at North Shore or at another medical center in the area, as per the outlet.

Nurse.org, however, states that Green is not employed at North Shore Medical Center in Miami. This means that she was not authorized to make any medical decision for any of the hospital’s patients, including her mother.