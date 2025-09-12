Florida Mom Gives Birth To Biggest Baby In Hospital History

An unwitting mother has just given birth to a baby that has broken hospital records, astounding the nurses and doctors.

On September 3, one Daniella Hines gave birth to the 13-pound, 15-ounce baby, as reported by Today on September 10. The mother was not expecting such a heavy baby. According to numerous sources, the average weight of a newborn is anywhere between 7 and 8 pounds.

So little Annan Tyree Hines (nicknamed “Sumo”) is almost the weight of two newborns combined. We’ll need to give Guinness a heads up about this lil’ guy. I suspect this won’t be the only record he’ll break in his lifetime.

Hines delivered her son at BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, Florida. In the ten years the hospital has been around, Annan has been the heaviest.

Which really isn’t surprising when you consider how tall his parents are. Daniella Hines and her husband, Andre Sr., are 6ft and 6’2″, respectively. Although there may be another factor to the baby’s size.

Hines was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, which, if left unchecked, could result in larger babies. Although Hines was reported to have kept her glucose levels controlled.

Daniella Hines Reacts To Her Super Baby

“I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me? What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure,” she recalled.

Annan isn’t her first child, so she knows how a more typical pregnancy would feel. Although her first born, Andre Jr., did weigh in a 12 pounds, so she is used to delivering large babies.

“He was so big. I was like, ‘Whose baby is this? He came out of me?'” she said.

“Then everybody starts coming in because it’s not every day you see an almost 14-pound baby pop out. He was like a little celebrity.”

“I can’t wait to show him when he gets older: ‘Look you were in the news!'” Hines said.

“We didn’t expect such a big blessing,” Hines concluded. “But it’s just more to love!”

Annan was delivered through C-section, which although traumatic in its own right, may have been the best move.