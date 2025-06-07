Florida Man Who Severed Spine Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Toddler After Breakup Learns His Fate

A 27-year-old Florida man, Travis Ray Thompson, who has been labeled a “monster,” was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2022 murder of two-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel. Thompson severed Jacklyn’s spine, killing her, just days after the toddler’s mother broke up with him.

According to the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Thompson was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, June 4. Judge Barbara Kissner would then sentence Thompson to life in prison, more than three years after the brutal murder of Jacklyn.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Major Crimes detectives for their relentless work on this heartbreaking case,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “Their dedication helped secure justice for an innocent child. I also want to thank State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team for delivering a guilty verdict.

“In Marion County, we protect our children – and we hold those who harm them accountable.”

Jacklyn Schwingel’s Death

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a child abuse report from a local hospital in Tavares, Florida, back on May 3, 2022.

Upon arrival, the MCSO’s Major Crimes unit found that Jacklyn Swingel had died after unsuccessful life-saving measures. While investigating the child’s death, Jacklyn’s mother revealed to a detective that he had left her toddler in Thompson’s care earlier in the day.

Minutes after leaving for work, the woman received a call. Thompson claimed that something “was wrong” with Jacklyn. Upon returning, the mother found the two-year-old “lifeless” and with a distended stomach. It was after being transported to a local hospital that doctors suspected the child had suffered internal injuries. They also believed she was a potential victim of child abuse.

While interviewing Thompson, he claimed that he had heard a “loud noise” and found Jacklyn unresponsive in a different room. He stated that he didn’t know how the toddler became injured.

Cause Of Death Revealed

However, months later, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Jacklyn had died of traumatic injuries to her torso. These included her spine being severed and internal bleeding below the abdomen. It was further determined that Thompson had applied “significant, gradual force” to Jacklyn’s upper and lower body. He “bent her backward” until breaking her back.

Travis Ray Thompson was arrested and charged shortly after.

According to The Sacramento Bee, it was revealed that Thompson and the child’s mother were lifelong friends who, for months, had started a romantic relationship. However, a week before Jacklyn’s murder, the couple had broken up. Text messages, according to investigators, showed that Thompson was angry about the breakup.

“This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again,” State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit Noññ Gladson said. “Life in prison is too good for this kind of evil.”