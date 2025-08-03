Florida Man Sentenced For Being Married To 3 Women At The Same Time: ‘I Had No Idea’

A 50-year-old man, Henry Betsey Jr., was sentenced for marrying three different women in three different Florida counties.

As reported by ABC Action News, Betsey was sentenced to 2 years’ probation after pleading guilty to one felony count of bigamy. Judge Charles B. Merritt, Jr. also ordered the “husband of three” to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Additionally, Betsey must refrain from accessing social media and dating websites and from contacting his former wives.

ABC Action News previously reported on Betsey’s deceit back in May 2025. Back on November 23, 2022, Betsey married Michele Betsey in Hernando County after they met in early November on Match.com. Unbeknownst to Michele, Betsey was married at the time.

Only months before his marriage to Michele, Betsey had married Brandy Betsey in Manatee County on February 22, 2022. The couple had met on Stir, a dating app for single parents. Shockingly, Betsey was, again, married at the time he married Brandy.

Back on November 23, 2020, Betsey married Tonya Betsey in Gadsden County. This time, the couple had met on Tinder.

It was Tonya who discovered his multiple marriages after she started looking “county by county, putting his name.” That’s when she found out about his marriages to Michele and Brandy.

“She [Tonya] found me and she messaged me,” Michele said. “I had no idea that she was actually still married to him.”

The women started messaging each other, and they contacted the authorities.

After his three-marriage fraud was uncovered, Henry Betsey Jr. was arrested on October 23, 2024. All three women blamed the state of Florida for failing to cross-reference marriage licenses across counties.

‘Choices Have Consequences’

During Betsey’s sentencing hearing, Michele addressed the judge.

“I am, unfortunately, still the wife of the defendant,” Michele said. “I am not here today just as a woman betrayed by someone I once trusted, but I am also speaking on behalf of the other women involved.”

“What he did was not a mistake. It was a deliberate choice and choices have consequences.”

Betsey also spoke during his hearing, apologizing to the women he lied to.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the ladies and I want to apologize to the court administration and to my family and friends that had to be involved in this. Because ultimately this is something that I didn’t wish to be part of,” Betsey said.

Michele, however, didn’t think his apologies were genuine, saying, “Do I think he has any remorse? Absolutely not.”

As per the outlet, a judge revoked Betsey’s bond before his sentencing. He was arrested in Virginia in June on assault and battery of a family or household member. The incident occurred while he and his girlfriend traveled to Virginia to attend a wedding.