Florida Man Accused Of Killing Three Tourists In Rental Property Near Disney World

A Florida man has been accused of allegedly murdering three tourists in cold blood. The incident happened at a town that borders Disney World.

The trio had what can only be described as the worst vacation possible. They had become stranded at their rental property in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday. That’s when a neighbor allegedly murdered all three.

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon announced the deaths during a press conference. Police arrested 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh for the crime. Bojeh lived next door to the rental property.

On Saturday, Blackmon confirmed police responded to calls about gunfire. They came to the rental property where they found three tourists dead in the yard. They were Robert Lewis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan, and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio, as well as a third unidentified friend.

Florida Man Accused Of Killing Three Tourists

Police arrested Bojeh at his home, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder. They discovered two firearms on the property. Cops are still determining if these are the murder weapons.

“It was cold-blooded, it was premeditated, there was absolutely no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door,” Blackmon said.

Prior to the deaths, the three suffered car troubles. The tourists had been forced to extend their stay an extra day after becoming trapped there. A fourth member of their group had left earlier.

Blackmon described Bojeh as a “frequent flyer to the sheriff’s office.” He was arrested in 2021 for firing at people in a gas station. But he was later acquitted by reason of insanity.

“I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” Blackmon also said.

“As of right now, we have nothing. Just looks like a random, but again, the investigation, you know, it’s ongoing. It’s fresh, it’s new. We’re just a little bit over 24 hours into it, so we’re trying to gather the facts,” Blackmon said of the investigation.