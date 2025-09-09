Florida Bartender Allegedly Stabbed Patron 10 Times In Head And Back Over Bar Tab

A 30-year-old Florida bartender, Jason Wilfredo Rosario, is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a patron’s head 10 times. Police said that the incident stemmed from an argument over a bar tab.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the New York Post, the incident occurred on August 31. Police responded to Grumpy’s Underground bar on Mills Avenue in Orlando after a woman with bloodied hands flagged down officers.

The woman told the officers that she was in an alley behind Grumpy’s when she heard two men fighting. Then, a man brushed past her and told her a stabbing had occurred. Inside the bar, a patron told the woman that she had blood in her hands.

Police officers then spoke with the victim, who is unnamed. The man said that the argument broke out when Rosario intended to charge him for drinks that had not been served, the affidavit detailed. Grumpy’s manager took care of the misunderstanding, but Rosaio was not pleased with how things were handled.

Continuously, Rosario allegedly berated the victim, telling him, multiple times, “You can suck a d-ck.” Then, the 30-year-old made a comment about the victim’s mother, who had died, the affidavit alleged.

Alleged Stabbing

Rosario walked away but then returned and told the victim to take the fight outside, which they did, the affidavit said. Once outside, a verbal altercation ensued, and Rosario allegedly again mentioned the victim’s dead mother, going as far as talking about her “sucking a d-ck.”

Fed up with the alleged beratement, the victim punched Rosario, causing him to fall to the ground, the document detailed. A physical altercation ensued, and, at one point, Rosario allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the back and head.

In total, the victim suffered 10 stab wounds to his body, according to Law & Crime. He was stabbed seven times in the back and three times in the head. Due to how quickly the altercation transpired, the victim told police that he did not realize he had been stabbed. However, he alleged that Rosario said, “I got him,” following the attack.

The bar owner told police officers amid their investigation that “Saucy stabbed somebody and it’s not ok,” referring to Rosario, the affidavit said. The woman described Rosario as “hotheaded.”

After the victim identified him in a lineup, Jason Wilfredo Rosario was arrested on second-degree attempted murder charges. He is currently being held at Orange County Jail without bond.

The victim was hospitalized, and his current condition is unknown.