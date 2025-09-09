Washington Woman Told Facebook Friend She Wished To Kill Her 8-Week-Old Baby. She Almost Did: Police

A 27-year-old Washington woman, Shannon McNease, is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly gave her 8-week-old daughter a brain bleed and multiple rib fractures. McNease allegedly told a friend via Facebook that she wanted to kill the infant child.

According to a Bremerton Police Department release, the incident occurred on August 7. BPD officers responded to the Virginia Mason Franciscan Emergency Room after an 8-month-old was brought in by her father.

Medical staff deemed the child’s injuries to be suspicious, and the infant girl was transferred to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for further treatment. There, it was discovered that the 2-month-old was suffering from a brain bleed. Additionally, 20 rib fractures were discovered, alongside six metaphyseal fractures.

According to the BPD, the brain bleed was consistent with a baby being shaken.

During their investigation, the Bremerton Police General Investigations Unit determined that the injuries were allegedly sustained while in the care of Shannon McNease. Furthermore, an online conversation between McNease and a friend displayed “homicidal intent” toward her daughter, the BPD alleged.

Facebook Messages

According to court documents reviewed by KIRO7, McNease allegedly expressed her desire to kill her child over her crying and screaming.

“Like I legit want to shake her to death or throw her on top of the floor so hard she dies,” McNease told a Facebook friend, according to the court documents. “Only when she’s crying and screaming though, which I guess is almost pretty much all the time at this point. Her cries make me feel like I’m gonna snap and murder.”

In other sent messages, McNease did express feelings of love for her child. However, she allegedly said that the stress stemming from her behavior was “eating my f–king sanity to bits.”

“[She] is the realest and truest love of my life,” McNease allegedly said in another message. “I adore her down to her bones, I really do. I love her so f–king much. And when she’s not crying and screaming, she’s blissful as f-ck. She has the most beautiful, gentle, soulful eyes. She’s so f–king sweet.”

Shannon McNease allegedly admitted to sending the messages, but stated that she didn’t mean what she said. The 27-year-old mother told police that she was undergoing “mental and emotional distress,” adding that she suffered from post-partum depression.

Both McNease and the child’s father “denied any intentional wrongdoing,” the court documents said.

Shannon McNease is charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault of a child. She was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Fortunately, the infant girl survived her injuries, and her family is taking care of her.