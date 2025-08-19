Florence Pugh Is Reportedly Engaged to ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Actor

MCU star Florence Pugh is reportedly engaged to an actor from the Fast & Furious franchise—don’t worry, it’s not Vin Diesel burning rubber down the aisle.

An insider claims that Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole (who played Jakob Toretto in F9) has put a ring on Pugh.

“Finn and Florence have been in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” the alleged insider told The Sun. “They are both putting everything into their careers but have found something special between them.”

Finn Cole at the Universal Pictures “F9” World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre back in 2021. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The outlet reported in September that Pugh and Cole were secretly dating, following their attendance at an after-party in East London.

The alleged couple, both 29, was also photographed together in the Spring at the London premiere of the Marvel film Thunderbolts, which she headlined. Meanwhile, Cole had no part in the film…

Florence Pugh poses with family and friends, including rumored lover Finn Cole, at the “Thunderbolts*” UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 22, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

However, in the red carpet snaps, Pugh and Cole had plenty of buffer space between them…

Florence Pugh Recently Opened Up About Love and Relationships

In April, Pugh revealed she was in love, sharing with Harper’s Bazaar that she was embracing her romance with a fresh perspective. “I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy. I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates,” she said, per The Sun.

“But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that, I want a family.”

“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much,” she added. “I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change.

“I don’t want to have things just happen to me anymore.”

This isn’t Pugh’s first high-profile romance. She split from photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023 after a year together. Before that, she was linked to Harry Styles, sharing a kiss while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2022.

She was also in a three-year relationship with Zach Braff, best known for his role in Scrubs.