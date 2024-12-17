Flight Descends Into Chaos, Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Brawl and Bite

A flight from Turkey to England turned turbulent as two passengers brawled in the aisle, with one resorting to biting, forcing an emergency stop.

Videos by Suggest

According to a viral TikTok, a Jet2 flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Leeds, England, was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bulgaria due to disruptive passengers. What was meant to be a four-hour journey turned into an eight-hour ordeal, per the caption of the post.

The video, set to the ironic backdrop of audio from a Jet2 commercial, captured a tense scene aboard the plane. A man in a striped shirt was being restrained by another man sporting several tattoos and wearing a dark shirt while chaos unfolded in the aisle with passengers shouting in the background.

A passenger’s violent behavior forced an emergency landing after a fight broke out in the plane aisle. (Image via TikTok / @tristansmum)

The man in the striped shirt retaliated with a series of headbutts, forcing the other man into a nearby seat as the altercation escalated into an exchange of punches.

Back on his feet in the crowded aisle, the man in the striped shirt resumed his assault, delivering a series of headbutts to his opponent. The man in the dark shirt ate blow after blow but seemed unfazed. Meanwhile, onlookers shouted and raised their arms, attempting to shield themselves from the escalating brawl.

The Moment the Enraged Passenger Attempts to Bite His Opponent During the In-Flight Brawl

Just as tensions appeared to ease, the man in the striped shirt suddenly lashed out. He channeled a Hannibal Lecter moment as he attempted to bite the man in the dark shirt.

It’s unknown if the flight served fava beans and a nice chianti.

The shocking moment the irate man took a bite out of a fellow passenger during the in-flight brawl. (Image via TikTok / @tristansmum)

Moments later, a bottle was hurled at them from the rear of the plane. Frustrated, a flight attendant who had been attempting to break up the confrontation threw up her hands in exasperation and walked away.

Finally, another man stepped in and successfully intervened, putting an end to the fight once and for all. The man in the dark shirt, seemingly unharmed, casually stepped to the back of the back of the plane.

Meanwhile, a repost of the footage on Reddit caused dozens of onlookers to weigh in. Some felt the brawl was due to long flights offering alcohol. Others simply pointed out a few odd beats in the footage.

“You know it’s the UK when people are head-butting,” another person observed. “I love that someone helpfully threw a bottle at that guy’s head,” yet another onlooker quipped.