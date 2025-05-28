flight-attendant-reveals-her-experience-with-meghan-markle

Looks like Meghan Markle traded private jets for a commercial flight recently—proof that even royalty can fly coach without a royal tantrum.

American Airlines flight attendant Nina Vida shared with her TikTok followers last week about the experience of serving the 43-year-old. In a now-viral video filmed in her uniform, Vida described the Duchess of Sussex as “so sweet” and “so beautiful in person.”

When Vida and her female colleagues wrote a heartfelt handwritten note to Markle expressing how much they admired her, the mother of two responded with a thoughtful reply on a napkin.

“Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality, and handwritten note — you know me well,” Markle wrote.“All love right back to you,” she added. “As ever, Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Dublin Airport in 2018. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Vida said she initially thought the message ended with “forever, Meghan” because she “could barely read the cursive.” She joked that the royal’s handwriting was “giving rich, giving expensive, giving princess.” Vida added that Markle “loved [her] nails,” despite a captain previously describing them as “intense.”

“Sir, it doesn’t matter what you think because the queen said she likes them,” Vida quipped.

Royal Fans Gush Over Flight Attendant’s Meghan Markle Encounter

Of course, royal fans rushed to the comments of the TikTok post to lavish praise on Markle.

“That note!!! Laminate it, frame it, put it in a lock box at the bank! I would cherish it forever!” one user gushed. “I LOVE the handwriting is giving rich, expensive. lol Your nails are lovely!” another onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, the royal’s charm offensive towards us regular folks might just be for the publicity. Markle, ever the PR maestro, has been back in the social media game since rebooting her Instagram in January. Since then, she’s treated followers to curated snapshots of her Montecito life with husband Prince Harry and their tiny royal squad—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Her grand return to the online world also arrived just in time for her “As Ever” lifestyle brand launch, her Netflix debut, and the rollout of her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast.