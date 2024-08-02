Flavor Flav Pays Rent for U.S. Athlete Competing at 2024 Olympics

Flavor Flav has offered to pay rent for U.S. athlete Veronica Fraley, who competes in the Olympics today.

Yesterday, the track and field athlete posted on X about her financial woes amid the Olympics.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒,” Fraley, a student at Vanderbilt University, wrote. “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾.”

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!”

He then posted a screenshot proving he paid her.

Man of word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time pic.twitter.com/9seNCQSHCZ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

“THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH 😭🥹 this makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week 🇺🇸❤️,” Veronica said in response.

Flav’s wasn’t the only financial help Veronica received. Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, also offered to split the cost with Flav. He proceeded to send her $7,760.

“I think they paid off the rest of her lease for the year,” someone joked on X.

Veronica later clarified that she doesn’t blame her school for the rules it must follow regarding financial compensation.

“Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance,” she wrote. “That’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

The athlete also shared a GoFundMe fundraiser called “Fuel Veronica Fraley’s Track and Field Journey.”

“Thank you to EVERYONE for your kind words and support. If you still want to help fuel my track and field journey, this is the best way!” she wrote on X, sharing the link to her fundraiser page. “Your support means the world. Please donate & share! 🙏❤”