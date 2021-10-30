Rules People Who Are On ‘Fixer Upper’ Have To Follow

Sure, everyone would love for their home to be fixed up by Chip and Joanna Gaines on the famous couple’s home renovation show. But, did you know there are several rules participants on Fixer Upper have to follow? There are strict guidelines in place for before, during, and after the Gaines’ completely transform a family’s home.

How Do You Qualify To Be On ‘Fixer Upper’?

Some geographical rules have to be met before you even think about applying to be on Fixer Upper. Chip and Joanna Gaines said they’ll only renovate homes within a 30-mile radius of their hometown, Waco, Texas. “Our kids are young,” Joanna noted as a reason they’ll only stay near Waco.

During the application process, people are asked to submit several pictures of their homes. Based on recommendations from former Fixer Upper guests, it’s best to take as many photos as possible. However, it’s a long road from the initial online application until being featured on the show. After the casting agency contacts families after their application is submitted, they have to go through in-person meetings, phone interviews, written questionnaires, and video interviews before they’re chosen.

Rules During The Renovation Process

The majority of the rules participants have to follow come during the renovation process on Fixer Upper. For example, families are asked to give Chip and Joanna complete control over every detail of the renovation process, including paint color and decor. However, while Chip and Joanna ask participants to completely hand over the reins on design decisions, Joanna tries to match their style. Before she decorates, Joanna asks contestants to make a Pinterest board so she has a better idea of their style.

Also, participants aren’t kept entirely in the dark as the renovation is going on. According to former Fixer Upper contestant Rachel Whyte, “You’ve heard about the ideas, but Design Day is when you see a visual representation of what they have in store for your home.” Joanna tries to incorporate a sentimental piece into her design so participants don’t have to get rid of all their furniture before the renovation.

Is Being On ‘Fixer Upper’ Worth It?

Although some participants never get to meet with Chip and Joanna Gaines face-to-face, there are some incredible benefits to being on Fixer Upper. Even if a family doesn’t like the new renovation, several contestants put their renovated home on the market after Chip and Joanna transform it. HGTV has no problem with this, and the homes usually sell fast because they’ve been renovated by well-known professionals. That’s what we call a win-win scenario!