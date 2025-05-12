first-lady-melania-trump-unveils-stamp-honoring-barbara-bush

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump honored fellow First Lady Barbara Bush with a special edition postage stamp.

According to ABC News, several members of the Bush family appeared at the White House on May 8 as Trump presented the stamp.

“Mrs. Bush’s legacy is marked by her respect for tradition while also breaking convention,” Melania said about Barbara.

Melania further shared that Barbara’s “unwavering conviction, dignity, and deep loyalty to her loved ones have left an indelible mark on our hearts and history.”

“The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush’s contributions as first lady and her enduring impact on our nation,” she continued. “May this tribute inspire us to lead with compassion, act with strength, and uphold the values that direct us toward a meaningful existence.”

George Bush and his brother Jeb Bush were absent at the White House event.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s Youngest Child Speaks At Stamp Event

Dorothy Bush Koch, the youngest child of George H.W. and Barbara Bush, also spoke at the event. She shared how the late former First Lady’s impact of turning the White House into a “true home.”

“Barbara Bush, known to many as Mom, Ganny, the Silver Fox, or most famously in our family, the Enforcer,” Dorothy shared. “[She] will forever be remembered for her strength, abounding love for family, quick wit, and deep commitment to literacy.”

She then spoke about the love her parents shared. “[My father was the] only man she would ever kiss at a school dance,” Dorothy revealed. “Two years later, she was engaged to George H.W. Bush, beginning a partnership that would span decades and help shape history. Little did she know the adventures ahead.”

“Mom told her staff she wanted to do something every day to help others,” she further shared. “So that’s what she did. She scheduled many events and visits that highlighted a need helped encourage volunteerism or focused on literacy.”

She then added, “Her legacy lives on not only in history books, but in the hearts of everyone she touched. It’s unlikely that Mom ever pictured herself on a postage stamp, and it’s very likely that she would be wondering what all this fuss is about today.”