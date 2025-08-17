First Lady Melania Trump Pens ‘Peace Letter’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin

To help with peace negotiations, First Lady Melania Trump penned a “peace letter” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating “it was time” to protect children and future generations around the world.

The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, was delivered to Putin during the peace summit in Alaska on Aug. 15. In it, Melania emphasized the importance of peace amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart,” she wrote. “Whether randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope,” she continued. “As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”

Melanie then wrote that everyone strives to “paint a dignity-filled world” for all, just so that every soul “may wake up to peace” and the future is “perfectly guarded.”

“A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity,” she pointed out. “An innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

The U.S. First Lady further pointed out, “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them – a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

Melania Trump stated that President Putin could singlehandedly restore the children’s “melodic” laughter. “In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone,” she noted. “You serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

President Trump Says President Putin Is ‘Not There Yet’ on Ending the War With Ukraine

Although he read the letter from First Lady Melania Trump and met with President Trump for the peace summit, President Putin did not officially end the war.

Following the meeting, President Trump described the summit as being “extremely productive.” However, he said Ukraine and Russia were “not there yet” on ending the war.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say,” Trump said. “A couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there, but we’ve made headway. So there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Washington, D.C. next week to meet with President Trump. Zelenskyy confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” he stated. “I am grateful for the invitation.”