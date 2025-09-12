Firefighting Veteran Dies Trying To Save Co-Worker From Burning Building

A veteran firefighter has died while attempting to save one of his co-workers from a burning building. This tragic incident happened on Monday, September 8, ending the life of 21-year veteran of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, Preston Fant, according to PEOPLE.

The heroic firefighter perished in the blaze that erupted in a warehouse on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Georgia. This is based on the press release from DeKalb County, which detailed the attempted rescue.

While trying to rescue a fellow firefighter, Fant got trapped within the burning warehouse. Once more emergency responders arrived, they removed Fant from the building. Although they brought him to Grady Memorial Hospital, Fant later died from his injuries.

Fire Chief Darnell Fullum remembers Fant as “an extraordinary public servant, admired by his colleagues and beloved in the community.” Fant was highly respected by his peers, and he was an elite firefighter “who brought specialized training in swift water rescue, high-rise operations, and trench rescues.”

Not only was Fant courageous, but he also demonstrated his dedication for over two decades of service. Furthermore, Fant was “a family man whose kindness and humility touched everyone who knew him.”

In a Facebook statement, DeKalb County Fire Rescue mourned Fant. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Master Firefighter Preston Fant, a dedicated member of our department,” it wrote.

“His 21 years of service, courage, and commitment to protecting our community will never be forgotten. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father, whose legacy extends far beyond the uniform he wore with pride.”

The statement ended with the department granting its “heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.”

In response to the tragic death, the community launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the Fant family. They have since raised over $50,000 and are over 90% of the way to their goal.

Fant is survived by his wife and five children. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the inferno that killed this on-duty firefighter.