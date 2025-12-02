Firefighter Critically Hurt After His Fire Engine Rolls Multiple Times In Florida

A 20-year-old firefighter in Florida is lucky to be alive after his fire engine rolled several times. The first responder was on his way to a call when the vehicular accident occurred.

The scary crash happened on Friday, November 28. According to FOX affiliate WALA, the fire engine crashed on County Road 2 in Okaloosa County. At the time, the 20-year-old firefighter had been the only one in the fire engine. Fellow first responders airlifted him to the hospital after the crash.

The firefighter worked for the Blackman Fire District. The fire department released a statement after the accident.

“Although the scene of the accident was one that words cannot even express, we can advise that based on information we have received, everything is looking good thus far,” the fire department wrote on social media.

Firefighter Survives

Over the weekend, the Blackman Fire District also shared a post from the mother of the firefighter. She was thankful for the first responders and workers that saved her son following the accident.

“Yesterday, as a momma, I was truly blessed and humbled by their outpouring of love,” the mother wrote. She said that when her family arrived at the hospital, members of the fire department were lined up, waiting for them.

She continued, “Almost like a body of armor protecting us from everything.”

After spending the day at the hospital, the firefighter finally went home on Saturday.

“We is also being closely checked on by his fire department families as well,” the department continued. “We are wishing him a speedy recovery and will continue to be forever thankful, always grateful, and know how abundantly blessed he is to have escaped further injury in this accident.”

His mom is just glad that he is alive.

“I learned with Dalton early on that keeping focused on the positive was the key to all of his recoveries,” she wrote. “If you do not know Dalton’s story, it is proof positive how God hears our calls and answers them.”

She also wrote, “The only way to say yesterday didn’t end differently is to say, ‘God is powerful.’ ”