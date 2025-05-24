Beloved Firefighter Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

A beloved Baltimore firefighter, 56-year-old Steve Dorsey, was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Currently, Dorsey is undergoing chemotherapy as he thanks the overwhelming support he has received from his colleagues and loved ones.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, Dorsey, who joined the Baltimore City Fire Department 21 years ago, had no real concerns initially. His real concern, as per the outlet, was his high blood pressure, but he had regular checkups every six months.

However, in January 2025, he began experiencing some trouble swallowing. He didn’t pay much attention, given that the symptoms were mild at the time. However, the difficulties he labeled were “very benign” started to worsen.

“It progressively just started getting worse, where it was very difficult to eat anything, basically, without regurgitating it back up,” Dorsey said.

Given his deteriorating health, Dorsey decided to have himself checked thoroughly. Tests revealed that he had several masses in his esophagus, lymph nodes, and liver. He was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, which has a very low survival rate.

Steve Dorsey started chemotherapy in March and, as per the Post, is expected to last until June. Once the chemotherapy ends, a CT scan will be performed to see how Dorsey’s tumors have responded to the treatment.

“We’re hopeful that they’ve shrunk down,” Dorsey said. “If the chemotherapy and immunotherapies are successful in that, then we’ll just keep moving forward with that.”

Firefighting Support

While he is being treated for his cancer, Dorsey has felt the love and camaraderie from his fellow Baltimore firefighters.

“My co-workers in the Baltimore City Fire Department have been nothing but just outstanding and supportive,” Dorsey said. “The love that I’ve gotten out of them has been amazing.”

When he joined the fire department in 2004, Dorsey knew the risks that firefighters face on the job. As per the Post, exposure to toxic chemicals, smoke, and noise can lead to several physical and psychological illnesses.

While things have changed throughout the years to further protect the lives and well-being of the firefighters, Dorsey still thought he was years from retiring, which will inevitably happen once his medical leave ends.

“I didn’t expect it to happen this early or happen this way,” Dorsey said, while saying that his career has been a “great ride.”

While battling cancer, Steve Dorsey hopes to “bring awareness to esophageal cancer,” a disease that, in Dorsey’s words, affects firefighters more than the average population, as they have “a 63% higher risk” of developing the cancer.

The BCFD Engine 57 has promoted two different fundraisers for Steve Dorsey. Additionally, a GoFundMe was also previously set up to help raise funds for Dorsey’s treatment.