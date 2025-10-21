Final ‘Fast & Furious’ in Limbo Despite Vin Diesel’s Claims, Report Reveals

Despite Vin Diesel’s optimism and claims, the final Fast & Furious film production appears to be in limbo.

Diesel spoke about the franchise’s final installment while appearing at the 2025 Fuel Fest. At the time, fans were encouraging him to meet with Universal Pictures executives to get the film made by 2027.

“I said under three conditions,” the actor stated about what he needs to get the film production off the ground. The conditions were to have the production done in Los Angeles, to get back into street-racing culture, and reunite his character Dominic Toretto with his former partner, whom the late Paul Walker played.

“That is what you’re gonna get!” he declared to the crowd.

However, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the conditions are better said than done, as the film’s script hasn’t even been approved, and there is no official release date. Sources close to the project told the media outlet that Universal Pictures executives may be wary of the film’s future due to its costs.

The Fast & Furious franchise has notably generated $7.3 billion for Universal through 11 installments, making it the production company’s most successful big-screen brand.

Unfortunately, the latest installment, 2023’s Fast X, only generated $705 million. This made it the franchise’s lowest-grossing release in more than a decade. It was also the most expensive release, with a $340 million budget.

Like Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious producer Neal Moritz is looking forward to making the last film. “The only thing we’re focused on is making this a satisfying finale both creatively and financially,” he explained.

Vin Diesel Previously Promised Paul Walker’s Character Will Appear in the Final ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Over the summer, Vin Diesel spoke about the final Fast & Furious film and how he wanted to bring Paul Walker’s character back to the big screen for the last time.

“Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios,” he shared. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?'”

He then recalled stating, “I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fan base.”

Diesel repeated the same conditions he had made at Fuel Fest, which included the return of Walker’s Brian O’Conner.

Walker tragically died in a car crash in Valencia, California, on Nov. 30, 2013. Despite the actor’s death, the Fast & Furious franchise brought the character back during the seventh film using CGI. Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, helped with the imaging.