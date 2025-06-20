Film Director Found Stabbed To Death, Sister Charged With Murder in London, England

A 69-year-old film director from London, England, Jennifer Abbott, known professionally as Sarah Steinberg, was found stabbed to death in her home. Days later, her sister, Nancy Pexton, 69, was charged with murder

Videos by Suggest

According to a Metropolitan Police release, the grim discovery occurred on Friday, June 13, at around 6 p.m., local time. Officers received a report of an unresponsive woman inside her Mornington Place home in Camden.

While talking to the BBC, one of Abbott’s neighbors revealed that she and her son had heard someone shouting. It was Abbott’s nice.

“Somebody help me, somebody help,” the neighbor recalled the niece saying.

“I haven’t heard from my aunt in four days. Something’s wrong – break the door down,” the niece reportedly said. Moments later, the neighbor’s son broke down the door. Inside, the three were met with a violent scene.

“I was holding the door open downstairs and my son was upstairs and then I heard her niece screaming and saying, ‘Oh my God, she’s been murdered,'” the neighbor added.

Upon arrival, officers found Jennifer Abbott having suffered from multiple stab injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional Details, Sister Charged

After talking with neighbors, it was found that she was last seen on Tuesday, June 10, while walking her Corgi dog. Then, on Sunday, June 15, a post-mortem examination determined that her cause of death was sharp force trauma.

As per the neighbor, Abbott’s mouth had been taped shut. The Corgi she had previously walked found inside a bathroom. The dog had survived three days inside, without food or water.

Detectives are currently investigating the murder’s motive, believing that the missing Rolex is key to understanding what took place inside Abbott’s home.

“While detectives are keeping an open mind about the possible motive for the murder, they are appealing in particular for information about a Rolex watch which they believe is missing from Jennifer’s address,” the Metropolitan Police added.

According to The Guardian, Nancy Pexton appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on Friday, June 20. She was charged with murder in connection with Abbott’s death. The two women are sisters, with Pexton being nine months younger than Abbott.

Jennifer Abbott (Left) and Nancy Pexton (Right) – Photo via Facebook

There is no additional information on what led to Pexton’s charges.

A film director, Jennifer Abbot’s social media shows her posing with several celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd.