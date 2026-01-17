‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star and Singer Spark Dating Speculation

Less than one year after she and Chris Martin parted ways, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has seemingly moved on to another singer.

According to TMZ, the actress was spotted having dinner with Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, and some friends during the holiday season.

Insiders also told the media outlet that Johnson had been “lying on” the singer, all cuddled up at the cozy dinner.”

Photos of the meal showed the Fifty Shades of Grey actress sipping a drink during the meal. She and the singer also appeared to be having an in-depth conversation.

Dakota Johnson dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for nearly a decade before the duo split in June 2025. Role Model previously dated influencer Emma Chamberlain. They broke up in 2023.

Meanwhile, a report in October claimed that Martin had also moved on. He apparently had a “secret date” with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. She broke things off with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, just weeks before the Martin rumors started.

Sources Previously Stated the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Was ‘Slowly Dating Again’ Following Chris Martin Split

Sources close to Johnson told PEOPLE last fall that she was “slowly dating again” following the end of her relationship with Martin.

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold,” one insider shared. “And while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final.”

A source previously stated that the breakup “wasn’t exactly a show,” noting the relationship “had the same issues for a while.”

Another insider said, “She wants to live her life very intentionally – she doesn’t want to have any regrets. She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work, though.”

They added, “She wants a meaningful life on all levels.”

Before the split was first reported, Johnson had a blunt answer to what was “non-negotiable” if she were to use a real-life matchmaker.

“Like, not an a–hole,” she replied.

Neither she nor Martin has publicly spoken about the end of their relationship.