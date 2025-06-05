Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin Have Broken Up, Report Claims

After nearly a decade together, Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have parted ways.

A source close to the couple revealed the news to PEOPLE, stating that the couple’s latest split “feels final.”

According to the media outlet, Johnson and Martin were first romantically linked in 2017 and had a nearly eight-year, on-and-off relationship. The “official” split comes more than a year after an insider said that the couple had been engaged for “years,” with them sparking engagement rumors in 2020.

However, the source at the time stated that neither Johnson nor Marin was in a rush to get married.

Months after the insider revealed the alleged longtime engagement, rumors about their breakup began to circulate. But Johnson’s rep immediately shot down the gossip, stating in August 2024 that the actress and singer were “happily together.”

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” a source said around the same time. “They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Dakota Johnson Previously Opened Up About Her Private Relationship With Chris Martin

While she and Chris Martin kept their relationship out of the spotlight most of the time, Dakota Johnson had previously spoken out about her life with the singer-songwriter.

During a March 2024 interview with Bustle, Johnson spoke about her love for Martin’s children, Moses and Apple, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it,” she declared. “With all my heart.”

She then discussed how much she enjoys watching Martin perform. “I love watching him, I could watch him every day.”

The 50 Shades of Grey star also said, “I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing.”

Johnson also recently spoke out about relationships during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world,” she said in the interview, which was published on June 4. “When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad?”

She went on to add, “Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter.”