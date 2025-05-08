‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck Reuniting in New Movie

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck, the iconic stars of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, are reportedly reuniting for a comedy nearly 40 years after their classic hit.

The duo is in talks to reunite for The Best Is Yet to Come, a remake of the French film of the same name, according to Deadline. The project is written by Allan Loeb, directed by Jon Turteltaub, and executive produced by Dimitri Rassam, who also produced the 2019 original.

The last time Broderick and Ruck shared the screen, Ruck portrayed the disenchanted son of a wealthy father who seemed to value his prized 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder more than his own child.

This simmering resentment culminated in an iconic moment where the son sends the classic car crashing through a glass window—a mess even his quick-witted best friend, Ferris (Broderick), struggles to resolve.

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck’s New Project Would See Them Hitting the Road Again

In their new potential project, they’re set to hit the road again.

In The Best Is Yet to Come, Broderick and Ruck would star as lifelong friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after a monumental misunderstanding sets a ticking clock in motion. Determined to make the most of their remaining time, they hit the road in search of the estranged son of one friend while embarking on a journey to fulfill the dreams and experiences life has long held at bay. The original film was directed by Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte.

This isn’t the first time Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck have reunited on screen since starring in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The pair had been close friends even before sharing the iconic film, having first worked together in the Broadway production of Biloxi Blues. In fact, it was Broderick who encouraged Ruck to audition for the role in Ferris Bueller. Over nearly four decades, their friendship has remained strong, and they reunited on screen once more in the 1998 film Walking to the Waterline.