Were Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy’s Net Worths Affected By The College Admissions Scandal?

We all remember the infamous college admissions scandal. Many parents were famously busted for joining a widespread bribery scheme and cheating their childrens’ way into their colleges of choice. Among these parents were a few celebs, including A-list couple, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. The scandal was all over the news and social media. Huffman even pled guilty and served jail time as a result. But, since the commotion died down, we haven’t heard much about how this affected the Hollywood husband and wife. So, how has their involvement in the scandal changed the path of their successful careers? Has it altered their massive net worths?

Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy’s Careers

Before the college admissions scandal broke, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were known as one of Hollywood’s most successful love stories. The pair has been married for over two decades and lived together for 15 years before they tied the knot in 1997. That’s a lifetime for famous folks.

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Huffman spent 20 years on the Broadway stage, as well as in indie films and lesser-known television shows. But, in 2004, she became a household name thanks to her co-starring role in the ABC dramedy, Desperate Housewives. Since then, she’s been nominated for an Academy Award and earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Macy has also had a long career on both the small and big screens. He is most well-known for his roles in the films, Fargo in 1996 and Magnolia in 1999. He’s also received many fans and accolades from his leading role in the long-running Showtime series, Shameless. Like his wife, Macy has also received an Oscar nomination, as well as many others.

They Were Involved With The College Admissions Scandal

In 2017, Huffman paid $15,000 to cheat on her daughter, Sophia Grace Macy’s, SAT exam. The money paid for Sophia Grace to have extra time to take her test. It also scored her a proctor to b e in the room with her and correct wrong answers.

Unlike others involved with the massive scandal (like Full House and ex-Hallmark Channel darling, Lori Loughlin), Huffman was honest about her actions once the story broke. According to Huffman, Sofia Grace had been seeing a neuropsychologist for medical reasons since she was 8 years old. She claimed that this is why she requested extra time for her daughter to take her SAT and subsequently got involved in the bribery scheme. Even so, Huffman maintained that Sofia Grace had no prior knowledge of her mother’s involvement in her SAT scores.

Huffman said in a statement, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community… I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman Pled Guilty

Huffman subsequently pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. She served only 11 days of her already short 14-day sentence in prison and was released in late October of 2019. She was also fined $30,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

(Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

It appears that Macy knew about the extreme measures Huffman was taking in their daughter’s college application process. Even so, he didn’t seem to be directly involved the way Huffman was. As a result, only Huffman suffered legal repercussions, and Macy faced no jail time. Since the scandal, Sophia Grace was accepted to college based on her own merits and abilities and without the help of her parents or any cheating schemes.

Huffman And Macy’s Net Worths In 2022

Both Huffman and Macy have estimated net worths of $45 million. This gives them an impressive combined net worth of $90 million. Since Macy managed to stay more distanced from the scandal than his wife, it hasn’t had much of an effect on his career. He finished his decade-long run as Frank Gallagher on the popular dramedy series, Shameless, in 2021. He also co-stars with Amanda Seyfried in the limited series, The Dropout, which premiered in March 2022.

Huffman’s career, on the other hand, has suffered since the scandal. The Desperate Housewives actress hasn’t appeared in a new project since the story first broke in 2019. In November 2020, it was announced that Huffman would be returning to television in an upcoming ABC single-camera comedy series. Still, in 2022, there have been no updates on the series. Whether the series pans out or not, the rumors of Huffman returning to work likely indicate that we’ll be seeing her back on the screen soon enough.