Federal Aviation Administration Bans Drones, Threatens Using ‘Deadly Force’ Amid New Jersey Mystery

The Jersey drones are grounded. The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drone operations in parts of New Jersey until mid-January. The FAA also warned that the government may use “deadly force” against drones that pose a threat.

Uncrewed drones have been lighting up the night sky in New Jersey and nearby states since mid-November, sparking concerns and online speculation. Residents are urging officials to provide answers.

Starting Dec. 18 and continuing through Jan. 17, unmanned aircraft are prohibited from operating within one nautical mile of designated airspace outlined in an FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), per ABC News.

The government reserves the right to employ “deadly force” against drones deemed to pose an “imminent security threat,” according to the NOTAM.

Cities Affected by the Drone Flight Restrictions Include Bedminster, the Home of Donald Trump’s Golf Club

Temporary flight restrictions are now in place over a large, densely populated area of New Jersey. This includes cities such as Jersey City, Bayonne, Elizabeth, Harrison, Kearny, Edison, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, and Hamilton. North and South Brunswick, Branchburg, Woodbridge, Clifton, Westampton, Winslow, Gloucester City, and Camden are also included.

Drone pilots entering restricted airspace risk having their drones intercepted. They may also face detention and questioning by law enforcement or security personnel, the alert warns.

The FAA also issued a warning to trespassers. They stated they could face suspension or revocation of their operator certificates, along with potential criminal charges.

Temporary flight restrictions over Bedminster, home to President-elect Donald Trump’s golf club, and the Army’s Picatinny Arsenal, where drones have previously been spotted, are still in effect, per ABC News.

The FBI Has Received Over 5,000 Drone Sighting Reported in the New Jersey Area Since Last Month

Since Nov. 18, the FBI has received over 5,000 drone sighting reports across the tri-state area. This was announced Monday in a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the FAA, and the Department of Defense.

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the joint statement explained.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI announced on Monday that they’re using drone detection technology and infrared cameras. They hope that doing so will help identify and assess potential threats from unidentified flying objects.