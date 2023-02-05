February 5-11 Horoscope: Time To Trim The Fat

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a full Moon begins in the 11th House of Friendship under Leo and arrives at the weekend in the 1st House of Self under Libra. While under the 11th House early in the week, the Moon will directly oppose the Sun under Aquarius. Lunar-solar oppositions often bring about great emotional energy and motivation—good and bad.

Meanwhile, Ceres and Haumea join Makemake in retrograde, creating a powerful trio of RG dwarf planets. These smaller planets typically don’t affect us as strongly as their larger counterparts. However, their placement in the 1st and 2nd House of Self and Value, respectively, keeps their energy tangibly close.

How will your sign fare this week?

There is a large difference between catering to the needs you think others expect of you and tending to what your body and soul legitimately crave. It isn’t your job to make your mental wellness journey pretty or digestible to those around you.

On the contrary, this is an extremely personal endeavor. Your ability to navigate it honestly will directly affect your progress. Your inner psyche is the one place you shouldn’t have to pretend, Aries. Be real with yourself, at the very least.

Despite your steadfast stubborn streak, you’ve done a tremendous job trying out new ideas, techniques, or habits. Now, the fun can begin. The stars urge you to take adequate time to reflect on these novel endeavors—emphasis on adequate.

While it might be tempting to brush this exercise off quickly, you’d be wise to meditate on the issue a bit longer. Take stock of your emotional and mental state. The cues your body will send you won’t be flashy and obvious. Look for answers in the subtleties.

The cosmos indicate a communicative challenge further up the road. Rather than letting this dishearten you, allow it to motivate you. Social interaction is your bread and butter, Gemini. If anyone could find a creative way around this obstacle, it would be you.

If needed, lean harder on your values and beliefs this week. These pillars of your identity will strengthen your resolve in the face of chaotic, messy human emotion. Great prosperity lies on the other side of this challenge. All you have to do is get there.

Be careful not to brush your platonic relationships aside, Cancer. As lovesick as you might be, there is far more to life than just that kind of love. Moreover, our mental wellness depends on us maintaining and enjoying relationships of all kinds, romantic or otherwise.

Of course, these non-romantic bonds can sometimes require even more effort than their lovey-dovey counterparts. And although this might be uncomfortable at first, facing these challenges head-on is crucial to our overall growth. Work through the tension. It will be worth it.

Just because you’re used to being the star of the show doesn’t mean you always will be. The sooner you can accept the importance of the ensemble’s role, the happier you will be in the natural ebb and flow of life. Other people need to enjoy the spotlight, too.

Besides, Leo—there are no small roles, only small actors. Believe it or not, there is a way to shine even when all eyes aren’t on you. Focus on your perception of yourself. Create an internal performance worthy of watching and admiring.

Your ability to solve even the toughest of problems is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can (and has) gotten you out of many pickles throughout your life. But on the other hand, it can make it difficult for you to know when it’s time to call it quits.

Some problems aren’t worth solving. Similarly, some people aren’t worth keeping around in your life. The challenge isn’t getting over this dilemma or squabbling. It’s figuring out whether or not it’s worth the energy to work on it.

The time crunch you feel while deciding whether to pursue this endeavor is largely self-made, Libra. No one is pushing you in either direction except yourself. So, relax, take a breath, and consider your options carefully. You have plenty of time.

Not only is this reflection helpful. But it’s also overwhelmingly essential for making a well-informed decision. Choices we make while deep in the throes of an adrenaline rush are rarely the most efficient or productive. Keep your mind clear and open.

Despite your usually clear perception of others, your insecurities are trying to convince you that everyone else has it more figured out than you do. In times like these, it’s critical that you can separate intuition from anxiety. They might feel the same, but they couldn’t be more different.

You aren’t as far off from your goals as you think you are, Scorpio. Gather your thoughts, rely on your knowledge, and have faith in your ability to adapt. You are more than capable of handling this situation.

Be wary of collecting trophies just to collect them. Your words, actions, and, even more importantly, affiliations matter, Sag. It isn’t enough to have good intentions in your head and heart. Other people can’t perceive these as well as you think they can.

And if you continue to power past them, burning bridges and making tidal waves in your wake, then they never will. It’s your job to speak your mind clearly and to follow the golden rule. If you wouldn’t want it happening to you, then why would they?

Emotions are notoriously messy and unpredictable. So, if they happen to catch you by surprise, don’t let it get under your skin. You haven’t failed the situation. You’re experiencing the situation. There is a difference, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

Indeed, the former implies a dead-end—a stop. But the latter offers room for growth, education, and empathy. Surely, someone as pragmatic as you doesn’t need the stars telling you which perspective is the more productive one to adopt.

No one figures life out on their own, Aquarius. The people in your life aren’t anchors, nor are they stepping stones. They are links in a larger chain, just like you. Just as you strengthen them, they do the same for you—but you have to let them do so.

Ironically, your concerns about being tied down have become deadweights in their own right. The relationships aren’t the problem; your self-destructive tendencies to alienate and remove yourself are. What’s the harm in leaning on someone else for once?

The stars indicate an immense need for self-reflection this week, Pisces. As such, it’s all the more important that you keep your feet grounded and your head out from above the clouds. You’ll need to be sharp to handle the obstacles waiting for you just ahead.

Luckily, the stars also seem to be lining in your favor. If you approach these dilemmas with curiosity and a willingness to communicate, then they will likely result in significant, positive transformation. Avoid self-deprecating rabbit holes at all costs.