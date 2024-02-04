February 4-10 Horoscope: Pay Close Attention to the Self

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

The name of the game this week is introspection. Two significant celestial events occur at the start and end of the week, beginning with Haumea’s shift to retrograde under Scorpio in the 2nd House of Value on Sunday. By Saturday, the Sun and new Moon will conjoin under Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure, signaling a need to keep a close watch on our energy reserves.



Haumea is a dwarf planet that governs our intuition and instinct. In retrograde, this faraway celestial body urges us to take a second look at our gut feelings. What might our subconscious be trying to tell us? The only way to find out is to listen. Avoid brushing off the nagging voice in the back of your head or the butterflies in your stomach. They could be harbingers of an important message.

How will your sign fare this week?

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to turn back the hands of time. The only way through is forward, but you still have one decision left to make: which direction will you go? You can either use this hardship as a catalyst to help others avoid going through the same pain, or you can use it as a justification for why others should experience the same thing you did.



As satisfying as the latter might feel to your ego, the stars warn against this type of smug attitude. Rather than allowing your suffering to beget more suffering, why not turn it into something positive? At least that way, you can say this wasn’t all for naught.

There are enough external factors liable to get in your way on your path to personal development. Don’t let your own insecurities and doubts be one of them. If you don’t feel prepared to wholeheartedly rely on others, then at least rely on yourself. Regardless of whether it feels like it, you’ve gotten yourself this far. Who’s to say you can’t keep going?



You don’t necessarily need to speed up your progress. But the stars are signaling a definitive need to listen closely to your gut instincts and follow them as opposed to looking to others for advice you may or may not heed. You are the most skilled navigator of your own path, Taurus.

As a natural social butterfly, you’ve often prioritized quantity over quality when it comes to relationships — be they romantic, platonic, or professional. However, the cosmos indicate it’s time for a shift. The transition to pursuing only the highest value of connections won’t be an easy one for someone so used to accepting anyone and anything onto their already full plate.

Give yourself some grace as you embark on the difficult task of sorting through relationships and responsibilities. Just like decluttering an old house, you can’t hold onto everything for sentimentality’s sake and expect to see any visible progress. This won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. Take things one day at a time, and keep your eyes locked on the bigger picture.

The excitement of a new idea or endeavor can often elicit feelings of urgency and fleetingness. Don’t let these side effects of novelty convince you that your time is running out, Cancer. If this goal is worth pursuing, then it won’t hurt to wait a little bit longer to see the idea come to fruition. Acting too hastily puts you at risk of dismantling the progress you’ve made thus far.



Listen to your mind and body closely this week. Your ruling body, the Moon, conjoins with the Sun under the 5th House of Pleasure by the week’s end. During this time, you might feel simultaneously inspired to act and too exhausted or overwhelmed to move forward. All signs point to waiting to act until you feel your energy return.

As much as your ego might love to show off your impeccable social or creative skills, the stars urge you to treat these resources with the respect they deserve. Regardless of whether it feels like it to you now, the energy you pour into these endeavors is finite. Thus, it’s critical that you use discretion when deciding which pursuits to entertain and which to leave behind.



Placing hard boundaries isn’t like you, so this will undoubtedly be an uncomfortable experience at first. Indeed, you will likely have to reacquaint yourself with the feeling of being disliked or letting others down. Rest assured, Leo: those who deserve a place in your life won’t be offended by you taking care of yourself.

Knowing how to walk away from a problem is just as essential as knowing how to fix it. The harder you try to detangle this obstacle, the more knots you will create. It’s better to save yourself the headache now and leave it to someone else to try and conquer. There will be plenty of opportunities further down the road that will let you be the one to save the day.

Be careful not to underestimate the importance of learning from others, Virgo. You clearly have a grasp on the benefits of others learning from you. Remember that you are no exception to this rule. While it’s true we can learn by doing instead of watching, the inverse is true just as much of the time.

Brace yourself, Libra: the stars’ alignment this week indicates recurring hits to your emotional health. These events will likely reopen old wounds, cause old feelings to bubble to the surface, and push your vulnerability to the extreme. Unsurprisingly, this might not be the most pleasant week for you. But it doesn’t come without its significant benefits.



It’s far easier to assume we are mentally and emotionally robust when we don’t have external factors testing our strength. Not only do hardships offer a more accurate representation of our emotional fortitude, but they also provide us with invaluable opportunities to reinforce our weak spots. Now’s not the time for wallowing, Libra. It’s time to work.

Your celestial alignment this week signals a deeply rooted need or desire (or both) for expansion. Two back-to-back conjunctions with your ruling planet, Pluto, and Mercury and Mars will offer some much-needed energy and communication skills. Use this to your advantage as you sort through the effects of a nearby opposition between Uranus and Haumea retrograde under your ruling 8th House of Reincarnation and your Sun sign, respectively.



Take some time to reflect on what this expansion might look like in your life. Have you been thinking of starting a family, a new job, or adopting a new furry friend into your home? The stars suggest now might be the time to strike while the iron’s hot.

More often than not, our subconscious minds have a far keener sense of the world around us than our conscious minds do. This cognitive dissonance usually manifests as unknown feelings of discomfort or wariness. While it’s true that some gut feelings are actually anxiety disguising itself as intuition, this doesn’t mean these instincts aren’t worth a second look.



Powering through your daily life no matter the cost isn’t the recipe for success you think it is, Sag. The stars urge you to slow down this week and pay closer attention to your internal cues. What might your subconscious mind be trying to tell you? Work on widening the pathway between these consciousnesses to allow more information to pass through.

The conflicts which arose in the past few days are ripe for a resolution, and only you can be the one to provide it. Now is the time to let go of the anchors in your life — if not all at once, then one at a time based on your comfort level. For example, this week might be a good time to evaluate your finances and find reasonable ways to cut back and start saving more.



This could also be a sign to put an end to any interpersonal conflicts that have been gnawing at you, either by having a difficult conversation or cutting ties despite not getting the closure you sought. These transitions will be challenging. But have faith in your problem-solving skills, creativity, and endurance — these will carry you through the hard times.

Maintaining a regular routine isn’t the death sentence to your imaginative and esoteric lifestyle that you think it is, Aquarius. On the contrary, these delineations to your day can create a greater sense of play. Your beloved habit of coloring outside of the lines is far easier to do when the lines themselves are actually visible. Otherwise, you’re liable to get lost in a chaotic jumble of colors that offer no real value besides their inherent novelty.



Rest assured, Aquarius: it doesn’t take long for this colorful novelty to wear off and leave you in a muddy brown sea of stress and anxiety. Life is best lived in balance: play and work, imagination and reality, order and chaos. One doesn’t exist without the other.

Despite how it might feel in the moment, these hardships you’re facing are not punishments from the universe. Nor are they signs that you should double down on these challenges and turn yourself into a martyr unnecessarily. All you can do is handle one problem at a time and keep moving, Pisces. You won’t get anywhere by treading choppy water. You have to swim.



More specifically, you must swim with purpose. Try to resist the urge to distract yourself with other “smaller” issues that don’t actually need your attention. The bigger hurdles you’re putting off in the meantime will still be waiting for you when the distraction is over. It’s best to start there, then move on.