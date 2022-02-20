February 20-26 Horoscope: Venus And Mars Are Wreaking Havoc (Again)

Mars and Venus continue their fiery planetary dance, leaving us to dodge rogue fireballs and embers. Not all signs will feel the total weight of this planetary conjunction. But for those who do, it is an eye-opening, exhilarating experience—in good and bad ways.

As the full Moon from last week wanes, we are left with the critical task of acting on what the full Moon’s light revealed to us. The actions we take now will have lasting implications on our notions of self, security, and foundation.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You’re standing on the brink of a new financial or romantic opportunity. Now, how will you approach it? You can run in, guns blazing, or you could try to take things slow. Impulse decisions come naturally to you, but that doesn’t make them the better option.

Scrambling into a dominant position might not be your best tack this time. The stars are aligned in your favor to try something new this week. Trust the process, and you’ll be cashing in on that new opportunity in no time.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Sometimes, you really outdo yourself with your stubborn reputation. Despite how positive you think your intentions are, they don’t translate to others in the same way. To them, it looks more like being difficult for difficulty’s sake.

This week, let someone else take the reins. If you hate the way they do things that much, then you can go back to your old ways later. But you certainly won’t know if you never try. And refusing to do so only inflates your ego—it doesn’t do anything to strengthen it.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You’re torn between a desire for something new and the comfort of familiarity. This has left you feeling stuck and a little lost. But turning in on yourself isn’t going to be the thing that gets you out of your funk. The best thing for you right now is to return to your community.

This can be as complex as a philanthropic effort or as simple as going to a community social event. Either way, your naturally sociable spirit is best nourished by human interaction. Once you’ve recentered yourself, you’ll be able to make your next moves more mindfully.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Because the Moon rules your sign, you are deeply in tune with the deepest, darkest parts of yourself. One of your best skills is internal analysis, and you’ve likely pondered the effects of your life’s experiences in great detail. But until now, that’s all you’ve done—reflect.

A waning moon and Venus-Mars conjunction in your ruling house offer the energy to act on these revelations. Something in your life has been holding you back, and it’s time you stop pretending you don’t know what it is.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Unwanted criticism or advice is one of your biggest pet peeves. And lately, it seems like someone is trying to push you into something for which you’re not ready or interested. Unsurprisingly, this is making your hair stand on end.

You can either bottle it up and wait for an inevitable explosion or learn to communicate your feelings now. Indeed, it can be hard to advocate for yourself while still being well-liked. But sometimes, it’s more important to get your point across than keep your crowd of devoted fans.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Part of enjoying life is learning to deal with unpredictability. The universe isn’t interested in your towering pile of to-do lists, schedules, and assignments. If you learn to accept the chaos, then you’ll spend less time miserably trying to buck against it.

This is especially true in creative and romantic endeavors. Your pragmatic approach can turn just about anything into a chore, but you would benefit from letting loose every once in a while. Yes, watching the unplanned unfold will stress you out. But yes, it will be worth it in the end.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You’ve been reveling in a bit too much fantasy this week, Libra. While the illusions we create in our heads can make our lives more palatable, they don’t change anything. Once the facade fades, we’re stuck with that same bitter taste in our mouths.

There’s nothing wrong with exploring something new, but be wary of burning bridges. There’s a good chance you’ll want to turn around once you grow tired of this particular fantasy. Make sure you’re not destroying your route back home along the way.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

The inner workings of your mind are tangled and complicated, Scorpio. It can even be hard for you to wrap your head around it, leaving you frustrated and moody. But you won’t be able to assess and fix every single problem in your life as soon as it reveals itself.

Those fixes will come with time, and nothing you do will force it to quicken its pace. In the meantime, try focusing your attention elsewhere. Dive into a new class, take a road trip—anything it takes to get out of your head and start living in the real world.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

You have multiple paths before you, and it’s safe to assume many of them will lead to success. Make sure you do your due diligence before picking a road at random. At this turning point, it’s essential to figure out which paths align with your values and which do not.

While you love success, the thrill falls flat if it goes against your moral code. Your dignity is just as important to you as your outstanding track record. So, take some time this week to think about your options. A few extra moments of consideration can make all the difference.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

A communication breakdown has recently made a close relationship unstable. Both of you struggle to see the other’s perspective, and it’s placed you in quite the impasse. Naturally, this has started to take a toll on your mental health (and your trust in that person).

Your intuition is trying to tell you something; try listening to it. Deep down, you know the solution for these crossed wires. It just isn’t a solution you want to accept. But the sooner you do, the sooner you can start moving forward again. Is being right really worth being this stuck?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Mercury and Saturn have been cramping your style this week. Their stoic energy has put a huge damper on your usually rebellious and esoteric spirit. For the past week or so, your daily life has seemed more like a struggle than an adventure.

This is made worse by stubborn Taurus flying under your sign, making you feel even more stagnant. Your challenge this week is to find excitement within the mundane. Stop expecting fireworks, and start looking for hidden treasure.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

The lies we tell ourselves can make us feel better, but they rarely make us better. Instead, our fantasies only prolong the inevitable. This disappointment is even stronger after having avoided it for so long, but that’s a lesson you’ve never quite been able to learn.

Despite how wishy-washy you might feel at times, you are still in control of your life. You have the power to change the tides and switch channels. Your soul has been feeling malnourished, and it’s likely due to the toxic energies you’ve allowed to fester in your waterways.

