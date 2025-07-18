‘FBI’ Star Shantel VanSanten Models Two-Piece While Sunbathing

FBI star and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten recently showed off her bikini body, prompting one fan to declare, “Best bod on this planet.”

No surprise the actress knows her way around a bikini—she did star in 2005’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search, after all. Naturally, she didn’t miss the chance to show off her bikini-ready confidence in a recent Instagram post…

At 39 (and about to turn 40 on July 25), VanSanten’s making the final stretch of her 30s look absolutely effortless. In a bold black string bikini, she showed off abs you could grate cheese on, legs that go on forever, and a vibe that screams confidence. Lounging on a float in serene waters, she completed the sizzling summer look with a chic checkered bucket hat.

“Proof of life… (ish),” The Final Destination star wrote alongside the July 8 post.

Of course, her over one million Instagram fans rushed to the comments to lavish praise on VanSanten, who has been single since her divorce from actor Victor Webster back in July of 2024 (according to PEOPLE, Webster got the dog…).

“Dayum!” fellow One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols wrote. “Best bod on this planet,” comic book writer Hannah Rose May added. “Abs are on point,’ one fan chimed in. “Just gorgeous,” yet another fan marveled.

Shantel VanSanten Gifted Fans with Another Bikini Snap Back in March

Bikini pictures are actually pretty rare from the actress. However, back in March, she shared an artful yet sultry bikini snap.

In a striking black-and-white photo, VanSanten stunned in a white string bikini, lounging poolside where the water mirrors her perfectly. Her sculpted abs and toned legs steal the show in the shot, while a playful smirk teases the camera. With her blonde hair swept back and one arm casually behind her head, she’s effortlessly turned up the heat.

“Reflecting back on this fine day… missing the sunshine!” she captioned the snap.

“Whoever took this picture is a masterclass!” one fan gushed in the comments.

Hey, the summer is still young(ish)… maybe fans are in store for a few more bikini shots from Shantel VanSanten in the near future…