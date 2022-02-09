Our Top 8 Favorite Looks From Last Year’s New York Fashion Week

Twice a year, the streets of NYC are taken over by the haute, trendy, and creative. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a bi-annual event of runway shows to highlight designers’ upcoming seasonal collections.

In addition to the latest fashion on the runway, NYFW is also famous for its street-style photographs of attendees. Because why shouldn’t the audience be as fashionable as the models themselves?

New York Fashion Week 2022 kicks off this weekend. To celebrate, we’re revisiting some of our favorite looks on and off the runway from last year’s NYFW.

From flouncy gowns to disco divas, last year’s NYFW was full of interesting colors, silhouettes, and styles. The real star of the show, however, was a four-legged attendee named Magnolia (swoon).

Revamped Shania Twain

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

First up on our best-of roundup is this floor-length gown by Christian Siriano. The swirling warm tones of the hooded dress are subtle yet eye-catching. An asymmetrical silhouette keeps the gown from appearing too boxy on the model, Teddy Quinlivan.

But if I’m being honest, the real reason this gown made this list is because of how much it reminds me of Shania Twain in her “Don’t Impress Me Much” music video. You can take the girl out of 1999, but you can’t take 1999 out of the girl.

Real Life On The Runway

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While the zany, abstract looks of NYFW can be fun to look at, they’re fairly unrealistic. The colors, shapes, and themes of NYFW eventually trickle down into mass-produced fashion. However, that takes time. Until then, most runway looks are more spectacle than sensible.

Jason Wu managed to bring real life to the runway last year with this modern-does-vintage ensemble. The oversized jacket, slouchy turtleneck, and glittery skirt are reminiscent of 1980s casual. The pointed-toe, knee-high pink boots give this accessible look all the extra flair it needs.

New Take On A Classic

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Designer Masisa stepped even further back in time for this look’s inspiration. This collection was full of structured tops, dramatic necklines, and retro silhouettes. But my favorite look from Masisa’s show was this chocolate brown and mauve ensemble.

The combined trouser skirt is the perfect blend of androgynous fashion. Cinched at the waist with a tasseled belt, this design calls back to the Edwardian Era without looking historical. The silky mauve blouse also features pleated sleeves and a statement brooch: perfection.

Disco Diva Dream

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Some NYFW looks are all pizzazz, period. This space-age ensemble from Prey Public features iridescent textiles arranged in feathers, scales, and fringe. And because it’s NYFW, one model is also wearing a zero-visibility disco ball space helmet.

After all, how hard could it be to walk on a runway on an NYC rooftop in February while in heels and blind? Luckily, Prey Public was kind enough to give their model a runway buddy. You know this is the most couture three-legged race you’ve ever seen.

A Vision In Rose

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

It doesn’t get much dreamier than Hala Al Mamari’s rosy, one-shoulder gown. Each shade of pink and purple blends beautifully, making the dress look more like a summer sunset than a piece of clothing.

Sheer swatches in the same color decorate the bodice, which offsets the dramatic fullness of the high-low skirt. Hala Al Mamari managed to make a work of art that’s both delicate and dramatic. Go ahead; try to imagine yourself in this gown not twirling and swishing your skirt.

Mask, But Make It Fashion

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

I’m no medical expert. But has the CDC considered handing out matching capes with their masks? Also, why haven’t we been doing this the whole time? Ricardo Oyarzun blended functionality with fashion in this gorgeously simple mask and cape ensemble.

The dramatic cape ties at the shoulder to reveal a sleek, black silhouette underneath. Additionally, the bold chartreuse color makes this otherwise uncomplicated ensemble stand out. Brb, on my way to find my newest pandemic look.

Mother Daughter Pastel Power Duo

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

No fashion week is ever complete without street fashion shots, and last year’s NYFW did not disappoint. One of my favorite looks was a mother-daughter pastel set worn by Michelle and Ella Sophia Blashka. The pair rocked the softest shade of rainbow in two different silhouettes.

Both dresses feature dreamy puff sleeves, accessorized with white boots and gloves. Even their masks were statement pieces. Now the real question is, how amazing do their family photos look every year?

Doggo: Need I Say More?

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Speaking of street fashion, our all-time favorite look of 2021’s NYFW goes to Michelle Madonna Charles. Excuse me, let me be more specific: Michelle Madonna Charles’s French Bulldog, Magnolia. Magnolia is living her absolute best life, and no one will convince me otherwise.

The pink feathered sleeves! The white leather purse on a gold chain! I hope it was full of treats because Magnolia deserves all of them. Here’s to hoping this sweet Frenchie makes it into the 2022 NYFW photo haul!

