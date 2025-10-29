Father-To-Be Killed By Single Punch Outside Arizona Bar Weeks Before Baby Was Due

A father-to-be was tragically killed outside an Arizona brawl. He was killed by a single punch. His death comes just weeks before his baby was due to be born.

Authorities found Thomas John “TJ” Pizzitola unresponsive on the sidewalk outside a Scottsdale bar. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the incident happened on October 11.

According to Fox10, Pattie’s First Avenue Lounge kicked out Pizzitola along with two others for being out of control. Once outside, Pizzitola’s friend bumped into a woman outside the Arizona bar. This caused a fight between Pizzitola’s group and the woman’s group of five.

During the brawl, 24-year-old Drew Meneses allegedly threw a wild punch. It hit Pizzitola and caused him to have a fatal brain injury.

Death At Arizona Bar

“TJ was hit in the head and fell immediately to the ground,” police said in a statement. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the father-to-be died from the injury. Since then, authorities arrested Meneses along with Julia Husser, Krista Molina, Tony Becker, and Mark Whitford.

Meneses is facing second-degree murder charges. The tragedy outside the Arizona bar comes amid a happy time in Pizzitola’s life. He and his wife, Krisan, were expecting a child together.

She spoke out about his untimely death.

“I texted him that I had gotten home, and he texted me back and said that he wished that I was there … but that he was so proud of me for staying home and taking care of our baby boy and that he loved me,” Krisan told the outlet.

“About 3:30, I saw that his location changed to the emergency room and dropped everything and ran down there in my pajamas,” she also added.

Krisan said he just wanted to be a father.

“All he ever wanted to be was the best father ever and the best husband,” Krisan said. “But he wasn’t finished.”

Through his death, Pizzitola donated his organs to five people, saving their lives at the cost of his own. Meanwhile, Meneses says that it was a bad night at the Arizona bar.

“I just, it was a bad night. It was not supposed to happen like that at all, and there was no malicious intent for that at all,” he said.