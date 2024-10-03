father-of-6-killed-in-hit-and-run-while-celebrating-his-birthday-and-wedding-anniversary

A father of six was tragically killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident while celebrating his birthday and anniversary in Houston.

Dustin Trey Dorcz from Lufkin, Texas, sadly lost his life in a crash just ten days before his birthday on the morning of September 15, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department last month.

Authorities didn’t reveal Dorcz’s name in the initial statement. However, his family confirmed he was the victim of the incident in his obituary.

A witness reported that 35-year-old Dorcz was walking along the freeway near East Interstate Highway 10 in Houston when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model, according to a statement from the Houston Police Department.

“The vehicle did not stop to render aid and fled the scene,” the statement added.

Dustin Trey Dorcz from Lufkin, Texas, tragically lost his life in a crash just ten days before his birthday in the early hours of September 15. (Image via Facebook / Dustin Dorcz)

Dorcz’s wife, Lindsey Dorcz was grappling with the tragedy days after it had occurred.

“I just can’t imagine leaving someone behind like that,” she told local outlet KHOU 11. “Maybe God can work on you, and you can give my husband the justice he deserves and come clean,” Lindsey added.

An Eyewitness Claimed the Father Was Struck Far From the Roadway

Lindsey Dorcz also detailed speaking with an eyewitness, who claimed her husband should have been out of harm’s way.

“We did talk to the witness, and the witness was very adamant my husband was very close to the guardrail, far away from the roadway,” Lindsey explained.

In her interview with KHOU 11, Lindsey also shared that the couple were in Houston to celebrate their fifth anniversary and Dustin’s upcoming birthday. According to Dustin’s obituary, he was set to turn 36 on Wednesday, September 25.

The father of six was in Houston to celebrate his fifth anniversary and his upcoming birthday. (Image via Facebook / Dustin Dorcz)

Meanwhile, Dustin Trey Dorcz is remembered as a hard-working family man.

“Dustin loved grilling, wind therapy on his motorcycle, fishing, dancing, singing, and was always the life of the party,” Dorcz’s obituary reads.

“Most of all, he loved his family. Dustin was a 100% family man. He had many great friends that he considered family as well,” it continues.

The obituary also goes on to highlight the family man’s strong sense of work ethic.

“Dustin was a jack of all trades,” the obituary added. “He was everyone’s go-to “fixer”. One of the hardest-working men any of us knew, and would always make it happen for his kids and wife.”

According to the obituary, Dustin is survived by six children, the youngest of whom is just 6 years old.

The suspect in the alleged hit-and-run incident remains at large.