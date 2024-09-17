pipeline-explosion-causes-pillar-of-fire-over-texas-suburbs-in-horrifying-video

A pipeline explosion caused a pillar of fire over multiple Texas suburbs in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 16.

In a post on Facebook, the La Porte Office of Emergency Management revealed that at approximately 9:55 a.m. local time, the city of La Porte Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway.

It was later revealed that a natural gas pipeline explosion was responsible for the causing the fire near the Texas suburbs.

An evacuation was ordered between Spencer Highway and Fairmont Parkway between Luella and Canada Road, the Brookglen neighborhood area. The La Porte Department also recommended an evacuation between Luella and Canada.

🇨🇱🔥

"Everything is bigger in texas"



Large gas pipeline fire in La Porte, Texas: pic.twitter.com/QXdxwO8Nza — Leon Simons (is fine) (@LeonSimons8) September 16, 2024

The pipeline was owned by Energy Transfer. The City of Deer Park shared the pipline is currently under investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The city officials also revealed that the chemic Y Grade NGL (liquid national gas) is burning.

Due to the pipeline explosion, authorities implemented evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for nearby Texas suburbs. The orders included HEB, Walmart, Heritage Elementary, College Park Elementary, James H. Baker, San Jacinto College.

“A temporary reunification site has been established at the Jimmy Burke Activity Center on Thirteenth Street for evacuees,” the City of Deer Park continued. “Additionally, the Faithbridge Church located at 4711 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536, is serving as a shelter for those affected by the incident.”

The Pipeline Explosion Causes Injury to Pasadena Fire Fighter, Power Outages, More Evacuations

Along with power outages in multiple suburbs, a member of the Pasadena Fire Department sustained an injury. The incident happened during an issue adjacent to the main issue.

The La Porte Emergency Management confirmed that CenterPoint Energy is aware of power outages in the area.

The La Porte Fire Department was also on the scene. It had evacuated all homes and businesses within a half mile of the incident site.

“The line has been isolated so that the residual product in the line can safely burn itself out,” the emergency management team stated. “We have no timeline at this point on how long that process will take, but we are working closely with local authorities.”

It was further reported that an unknown passenger vehicle entered the emergency management’s right-of-way and struck a valve location. The Deer Park Police Department confirmed that it and local FBI agents conducted the initial investigation. Preliminary reports suggesting no terroristic activity.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, the fire was still burning. Officials say the safest way to handle the fire is to let it burn itself out.