Fate of Reba McEntire’s TV Show Revealed

Fans of Reba McEntire’s latest TV show might want to sit down and grab a sweet tea, because some big news just dropped.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, get ready for another round… The cast of Happy’s Place is officially keeping the lights on, as NBC has confirmed that Season 3 is officially in the works. The NBC sitcom scored a renewal alongside another network favorite, the hospital sitcom St. Denis Medical.

NBC announced on Feb 2 that Happy’s Place has been renewed for the 2026-27 season. While an official premiere date for Season 3 hasn’t been set, fans can look forward to seeing McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco in an all-new season soon.

The cast of NBC’s ‘Happy Place.’ Rex Linn, Tokala Black Elk, Pablo Castelblanco, Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, and Melissa Peterman. (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock, gushed in a statement. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts, and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

Reba McEntire’s TV Show Has Featured Guest Stars Like Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane

The show follows Bobbie (Reba McEntire), who inherits her father’s tavern, Happy’s Place, only to discover she has a new business partner named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Isabella is her twentysomething half-sister, whom she never knew existed.

In Season 2, Happy’s Place reopens with a long-buried secret coming to light, testing loyalties and shaking things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t just who you’re born into, but the people who stand beside you, even at work.

The series also became a fan favorite thanks to appearances from comedic stars like Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Saturday Night Live star Cheri Oteri.

“I sound so corny, but I tell people [that set] is literally the happiest place. I mean, it’s that title, I walked into the warmest, most supportive group of people…” Oteri admitted during her Season 2 guest appearance. “[The Happy’s Place cast are] the nicest people in the world. It was such a pleasure… It’s like the whole place is having so much fun with everything, you just feel a part of this group, that you just feel lucky. Everybody’s having fun there. I’m telling you, walking onto that set is like you’re just walking into a big hug.”

Happy’s Place airs on Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.