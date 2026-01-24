‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Couple Expecting Baby After Starting IVF Treatment

A fan-favorite Farmer Wants a Wife couple has officially successfully sown their most important crop yet… they’re having a baby.

Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie recently announced the happy news to their Instagram followers. The reality TV stars shared two swoon-worthy black-and-white snaps, featuring Guthrie tenderly cradling Nathan’s growing baby bump.

In one photo, Nathan wraps her arms around her husband’s neck as he cradles her bump.

‘We’re so grateful to share that our little miracle is on the way,’ the couple wrote in a sweet caption alongside the Nov. 30 post. ‘Holding close in our hearts anyone still waiting, hoping, and navigating their own journey.’

Of course, the baby news was met with a barnyard of gushing comments from Farmer Wants a Wife fans and pals alike.

“Yay!! Have been following your journey from the start. I’m so happy for you both,” one fan wrote. “Awwww, congratulations to you both, this is such amazing news!!” another fan added. “This literally made my day. Congratulations to you both,” a third fan wrote.



“Awww congratulations, guys. So incredibly happy for you,” Farmer Wants a Wife alum Sarah Carey gushed. “OMG, I’m in tears right now, I’m so happy for you both, and I hope you’re feeling well! Congratulations xoxox,” another FWAW alum, Tara Hurl, chimed in.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Couple Recently Shared Their IVF Journey

This announcement follows the couple’s recent revelation that they had started their IVF journey.

Speaking to Woman’s Day via The Daily Mail last August, Nathan shared her hopes of starting a family. “I really want a million children. I want, like, 11 babies,” she said. “I’m super confident that our miracle baby will come when the time is right.”

The reality TV personality was diagnosed with stage-four endometriosis in 2016 and serves as an ambassador for Endometriosis Australia.

She also admitted to the outlet that she has long known her journey to motherhood would be challenging.

“I knew that would mean my fertility journey may not be so straightforward like it is for some others. So I’m not surprised that I have issues with fertility now,’ she explained.

“I guess it’s good to have always known that and mentally been prepared that this could be something that we might have to deal with.”

The couple met on the 2021 season of Farmer Wants a Wife and married three years later.







